Penn State Spring Football: WR vs TE — Who Leads the Offense in 2026?

The Penn State football team will host the media again later today for an extended meet-and-greet with new players to the program. On today’s BWI Live Show, we’ll preview that event, plus discuss the latest Penn State football news. We’ll briefly discuss Combine news that dropped on Tuesday evening, plus the official signing of Penn State’s wide receiver coach. Then, we’ll preview the team’s pass catcher situation for the fall by discussing the likelihood of a tight end or wide receiver being the number one receiver this fall. Reporter Sean Fitz discusses the latest update to the 2027 class recruiting rankings, and we’ll end the show with your questions in the BWI Mailbag.

Join the show today for those topics, plus your own!

Penn State news and notes

The news dropped last night that Penn State quarterback Drew Allar has recovered from his broken ankle and will throw this week at the NFL Combine. Allar played in six games before his injury in the fourth quarter of a comeback attempt against Northwestern that fell short. We’ll discuss the importance of his throwing at the Combine, and what it means for his draft stock.

Next, we’ll discuss the news that Kashif Moore was officially hired as the next wide receivers coach today. While the announcement is a formality, we’ll discuss his integration into the staff and touch on the work he has to do both as a recruiter and as a coach. Finally, we’ll preview the upcoming meetings with new players and returning veterans from last year’s Penn State team. We’ll discuss who we’re interested in speaking with and what we hope to learn from the event.

Next, we’ll discuss an age-old debate on today’s show that has plagued the Penn State offense for several years. Who will lead the team in receptions, a tight end or a wide recevier? Nate Bauer wrote about the topic last week, and we’ll discuss his thoughts, plus how the team is stacked on offense this year. Which player do you think will lead the team in receptions in 2026? Drop your thoughts in the live chat or the comments section after the show to let us know!

The latest update for 2027 dropped on Tuesday, and Fitz will discuss his thoughts about Penn State’s top targets, in-region candidates, and which players he thinks are standing out in the latest rankings.

Finally, we’ll end the show with your thoughts! We have selected questions ready from the BWI Mailbag thread on the site, but we want to hear from you as well. We’ll save today’s best questions for the end of the show!