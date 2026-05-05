Penn State Spring Recap — Who Can Be the Offensive Star in 2026?

Penn State football broke spring camp over a week ago, but the insights we gained and the conversation about the previous 15 practices are far from over. Today, we’re diving into the big picture lessons we learned from spring practice on today’s BWI Live Show. We’ll be discussing the team’s positional and big-picture work that it needs to do this summer in order to be ready for the upcoming 2026 season. We’ll also discuss the latest news from the week, recruiting updates, plus your questions in the BWI Mailbag!

Join the show today at 10 a.m. on YouTube to be part of the action! We’ve selected questions from the BWI mailbag thread over on the site, but we’ll be taking your questions throughout the show as well! Drop your comments and questions in the live chat, and we’ll answer them throughout the show.

Be the first to know when news breaks in recruiting this summer by subscribing to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel and enabling notifications. That way, you’ll receive alerts when we post breaking news videos, commitments, and more.

Penn State camp recap

We’ll start today’s show by discussing some of the remaining questions from spring camp that we didn’t get answers to over the last month and a half. Notably, the team did not have starting linebacker Tony Rojas on the field this spring, thanks to his recovery timeline. So what happens when he returns to pair with Kooper Ebel and Caleb Bacon? How does the team split reps with three starting linebackers in a base 4-2 defense?

We’ll also discuss the team’s lack of a presumed offensive star. Who could fill the role of top target, game breaker, and focal point around which offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser builds his offense? We’ll discuss.

Finally, we’ll discuss what head coach Matt Campbell had to say to end camp about the team’s discipline, preparation, and togetherness during his final interview with the media after the Blue-White practice.

Last week, Penn State got two big commitments in the Class of 2027 with defenisve tackle Stanley Montgomery and wide receiver Jamir Dean. We’ll dive into that, and the rest of the recruiting information you need to know, after another busy weekend for recruiting in Sean Fitz’s recruiting update.

BWI Mailbag

Finally, we’ll answer your questions in the BWI Mailbag. We’ve selected featured questions from the BWI Mailbag thread on the message board and will play them to end the show. We’ll also take your questions live on air! Join us at 10 a.m. to be a part of the action!