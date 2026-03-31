Penn State Spring Takeaways: QB Leadership, Recruiting & Surprises

The Penn State football team is now into its second week of spring practice. Earlier today, head coach Matt Campbell spoke to the media about how things have gone. Today on the BWI Live Show, we’ll discuss what he said and what we’ve learned in the first seven days of work for the Nittany Lions. We’ll also deliver a recruiting update for fans, and we’ll discuss the other news you need to know about the Nittany Lions during spring football.

Join BWI Live at 2 pm on YouTube to discuss the latest Penn State football news! We’ll discuss all of that, plus your comments and questions, in the live chat! Join us for the hour-long show to have your thoughts heard by our hosts. With the changing dynamics around when Penn State practices, our times for the show are changing as well. This week we’ll be airing the Wednesday show at 10 a.m. and then Thursday at 2 pm.

The best way to know when news drops, we go live, or there’s breaking news is to subscribe to Blue White Illustrated on YouTube.

The bulk of today’s show will center around what we learned from players and coaches after practice on Tuesday morning. We’ll play you select clips from Campbell and quarterback Rocco Becht, who spoke to the media after practice this week. We’ll pull the most important news out of the scrum to discuss on today’s show.

Today, we’ll discuss Campbell’s comments about his recruiting approach and how he values the “Slow and Right” approach to getting players into the Class of 2027. We’ll also discuss what he means by slow and right when discussing spring camp and how the team is practicing to start things off.

Next, we’ll dive into other topics related to individual players. We’ll discuss his expectations for Rocco Becht as a senior and what sort of leadership and performance he wants from his starting quarterback this year. Finally, we’ll discuss the situation of two younger Penn State players on the roster, including LaVar Arrington II.

It’s also been a busy week for Penn State football recruiting. That’s why we’re bringing back Fitz’s recruiting update with recruiting reporter Sean Fitz. We’ll discuss the news from this week that’s important for Penn State fans who want to go deeper with recruiting information.

Be sure to tune in today at 2 pm for the BWI Live show on YouTube to learn about all of that and more!