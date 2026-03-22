Penn State stars Mitchell Mesenbrink and Levi Haines are both NCAA champs, but which will win the Hodge?

CLEVELAND — The 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships are over, and Levi Haines and Mitchell Mesenbrink are both two-time champs. The former, a Penn State senior, ended his career on top of the 174-pound bracket after beating Nebraska’s Christopher Minto by decision, 2-1. The latter, who has one year of eligibility left, defended his 165-pound title by beating the same wrestler he did a year ago, Iowa’s Mikey Caliendo, by technical fall, 20-4.

Mesenbrink was named both the season’s most dominant Division I wrestler and the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament. Haines won three of his first four matches by technical fall after pinning his first opponent back on Thursday here at Rocket Arena. To put it simply, both were deserving of either honor, though both going to Mesenbrink is hard to argue with. And, speaking of arguments, another one is coming in the college wrestling community: Which Nittany Lion should win the Dan Hodge Trophy?

Considered college wrestling’s version of the Heisman Trophy, the Hodge goes to the sport’s best wrestler in a given season. Penn State people, including both the aforementioned wrestlers, have downplayed the award, citing that it’s voted on by a panel rather than decided on the mat. Earlier this year, head coach Cael Sanderson took a shot at the honor, as well, which is presented by WIN Magazine.

“We’re not worried about that stuff, because those are just a bunch of votes and opinions,” Sanderson said in February. “And in the past, we have three guys on the ballot getting voted against, splitting our votes and stuff. But we’re not worried about it. I mean, obviously, you bring that up, and so it kind of like strikes a chord with me a little bit, because we should have some guys that have Hodge trophies in the past.

“But, whatever. I love great wrestling. I love kids that are locked in and dedicated and committed, and whatever uniform they wear. We all play the same sport and love the same things.”

Before Saturday night at nationals, there was a real possibility that a vote split between the Penn State standouts would, in part, lead to Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez taking home the Hodge. But, that went out the window when the Buckeye lost his 141-pound final to Sergio Vega of Oklahoma State by decision, 4-1, in sudden victory. After that, and once Haines and Mesenbrink won, there became no reason to think anyone other than those two would win it, though their Penn State teammate Josh Barr will rightly earn votes, and Oklahoma State freshman phenom Jax Forrest will, as well.

However, it should come down to Mesenbrink and Haines in the end. But, only one can win it. So, which will it be?

The most logical answer is Mesenbrink. His 6-0 quarterfinal win at nationals over Bryce Hepner of North Carolina was his only triumph of the year that did not come with bonus points. Haines was no slouch, either; his bonus point percentage was 80.77, per WrestleStat. The same outlet also has Mesenbrink ahead of Haines in its Hodge Trophy watch tracker for what it’s worth. Thus, we’d expect him to win it when the votes are tallied and the pick is announced sometime in the next few weeks. He will be a deserving winner of it, if so, and Haines would be, as well.

Either way, Mesenbrink’s season and career won’t be defined by the outcome, and neither will Haines’. You can take Mesenbrink’s word for it.

“I like wrestling because, for the most part, I can keep pretty much everybody else’s opinion out of it,” he said. “That’s how I wrestle too. So, the refs don’t have to go, oh, is it blank? Is it takedown or not? I am going to make sure it’s there.

“The Hodge is such an opinionated thing, such a futile kind of thing at the end of the day that people vote on. I’m not going to put my hope or well-being into something that people are going to vote and think about.

“It’s a cool thing. But yet again I think — it’s interesting because come Sunday night and Monday night or even when they crown the Hodge trophy, then they’re going to be talking about who’s going to get it the next time. It’s just like we’re talking about things that come and go, collect dust.”