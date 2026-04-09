Penn State starters back in action at practice #8 | Open practice recap

The Penn State Nittany Lions Football team opened the doors of the Lasch football facility to the media on Thursday for the second time this spring. Join the BWI Live Show today at 2 pm as we discuss what we saw and heard during the practice. Reporters Sean Fitz and Nate Bauer join the show to discuss what they saw from the team and what progress they observed from our first interaction two weeks ago. We’ll also go Between the Lines about what head coach Matt Campbell said during his post-practice press conference, plus we’ll be taking your questions and thoughts throughout the show!

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Of course, you can get rapid reactions from practice on the Blue White illustrated message board with our practice thread, or with our practice notes afterward. Sign up right now to get access to those features for jst 50% of the annual price, thanks to our spring football sale!

Penn State practice reactions

We’ll start today’s show by discussing what we saw of the Penn State offense and defense during practice this morning. BWI was out on the football field with the offense and defense and had reactions and thoughts about what we saw.

The biggest news of the day was that starting quarterback Rocco Becht and receivers Brett Eskildsen and Chase Sowell were practicing with the offense during install periods today. We’ll discuss what we saw and how they looked during their reps.

Next, we’ll pivot to discussing what we saw and heard after practice, starting with Campbell. Then, we’ll pivot to discussing what we heard from the other players and coaches we spoke with after practice. Offensive coordiantor Taylor Mouser and the tight ends, along with special teams coordinator Justin Lustig and the specialists, were available for the media to speak with. Join the show to hear what we learned from those players and coaches, and then check out Campbell’s full press conference on the BWI YouTube channel after the show.

Finally, Fitz will briefly discuss the latest news from the recruiting front. Penn State hosted some important prospects this week, including one of its top quarterback targets, Peter Bourque. He’ll give his thoughts on the recruiting situation, plus give a preview of what fans need to know next. The recruiting staff had a hot streak going last week with five commits joining the program in five days. Will they pick up the action again this weekend?