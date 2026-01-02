Penn State starting kicker Ryan Barker will return for 2026 season
Penn State’s special teams retains a key cog for its 2026 season. Kicker Ryan Barker, one of the most accurate in program history, will return to the team for his senior season. Barker announced the decision on the morning of Jan 2, after the transfer portal had officially opened at midnight.
“Three years ago, Penn State gave me the opportunity to pursue a dream I’ve had for as long as I can remember. This university has pushed me to grow and compete at the highest level, while providing the structure, guidance, and resources to develop as both an athlete and a person. The experiences I’ve had here have taught me the value of hard work and shown me what it means to represent something bigger than myself.
This place means more to me than I can put into words. I’m incredibly grateful for everything the university has done for me and for the role it has played in my journey up to this point.
With that being said,
I am excited to announce that I will be returning to Penn State for the 2026 season to continue this incredible journey.”
Barker joins special teams coach Justin Lustig, who will also return under new Penn State head coach Matt Campbell.
Who has announced that they will be back at Penn State in 2026?
OT Anthony Donkoh
OG Cooper Cousins
OT Owen Aliciene
TE Andrew Rappleya
S Dejuan Lane
DE Max Granville
LB Tony Rojas
CB Audavion Colllins
CB Daryus Dixson
WR Koby Howard
Planed Transfer portal entries when it opens on Jan. 2
TE Joey Schlaffer
OG Alex Birchmeier
WR Aaron Enterline
WR Anthony Ivey
QB Bekkem Kritza
CB Elliot Washington II
DE Chaz Coleman
CB AJ Harris
LB Kari Jackson
DE Daniel Jennings
DE Zuriah Fisher
LB Keon Wylie
WR Kaden Saunders
DT Xavier Gilliam
DT Sam Siafa
DB Braz Thomas
LB Anthony Speca
DE Jaylen Harvey
OL TJ Shanahan
TE Luke Reynolds
WR Jeff Exinor
OL J’ven Williams