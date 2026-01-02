Penn State starting kicker Ryan Barker will return for 2026 season

Penn State’s special teams retains a key cog for its 2026 season. Kicker Ryan Barker, one of the most accurate in program history, will return to the team for his senior season. Barker announced the decision on the morning of Jan 2, after the transfer portal had officially opened at midnight.

“Three years ago, Penn State gave me the opportunity to pursue a dream I’ve had for as long as I can remember. This university has pushed me to grow and compete at the highest level, while providing the structure, guidance, and resources to develop as both an athlete and a person. The experiences I’ve had here have taught me the value of hard work and shown me what it means to represent something bigger than myself.

This place means more to me than I can put into words. I’m incredibly grateful for everything the university has done for me and for the role it has played in my journey up to this point.

With that being said,

I am excited to announce that I will be returning to Penn State for the 2026 season to continue this incredible journey.”

Penn State Kicker Ryan Barker is returning for 2026. https://t.co/jmIPbp06fK — T-FrankOn3 (@ThomasFrankCarr) January 2, 2026

Barker joins special teams coach Justin Lustig, who will also return under new Penn State head coach Matt Campbell.

Who has announced that they will be back at Penn State in 2026?

OT Anthony Donkoh

OG Cooper Cousins

OT Owen Aliciene

TE Andrew Rappleya

S Dejuan Lane

DE Max Granville

LB Tony Rojas

CB Audavion Colllins

CB Daryus Dixson

WR Koby Howard

Matt Campbell is now at Penn State. What will happen next? We’re tracking it all, from staff changes to transfer portal news, recruiting, and more! Not a subscriber? Join today by clicking here. A BWI subscription gets you access to:

–Premium insight and intel from Sean Fitz, Nate Bauer, Ryan Snyder, Thomas Frank Carr, and Greg Pickel



—Access to the subscriber-exclusive Lions Den message board.



–Reporting from the On3 national college football team. It includes Pete Nakos, Ari Wasserman, Andy Staples, Chris Low, Brett McMurphy, and more!



–Dedicated recruiting coverage from the likes of Steve Wiltfong, Chad Simmons, Adam Gorney, Sam Spiegelman, Greg Smith, and the rest of the Rivals team.



And a whole lot more. Sign up today to the most complete Penn State football coverage by clicking here to see our best available offer.

Planed Transfer portal entries when it opens on Jan. 2

TE Joey Schlaffer

OG Alex Birchmeier

WR Aaron Enterline

WR Anthony Ivey

QB Bekkem Kritza

CB Elliot Washington II

DE Chaz Coleman

CB AJ Harris

LB Kari Jackson

DE Daniel Jennings

DE Zuriah Fisher

LB Keon Wylie

WR Kaden Saunders

DT Xavier Gilliam

DT Sam Siafa

DB Braz Thomas

LB Anthony Speca

DE Jaylen Harvey

OL TJ Shanahan

TE Luke Reynolds

WR Jeff Exinor

OL J’ven Williams