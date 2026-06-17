Penn State stays put in ESPN's updated preseason top 25 following Texas Tech shuffle

Penn State news, notes, and updates for June 17 include a new preseason top 25 from ESPN, headlines of the day, and more. Longtime college football reporter Mark Schlabach put out his new list of teams following the departure of quarterback Brendan Sorsby from Texas Tech following a gambling investigation by the NCAA and various legal proceedings. Matt Campbell’s Nittany Lions are still at No. 15, which is where they were earlier this year.

” Matt Campbell seemed to do more with less at Iowa State,” Schlabach writes. “He’ll have a full war chest available at Penn State, which finally lured him away from Ames. The Nittany Lions might be poised for a huge turnaround after signing 39 transfers, including 24 who played for Campbell at Iowa State. [Rocco] Becht is experienced and has already won 26 games as a starter.

“[Carson] Hansen ran for nearly 1,000 yards last season. [Brett] Eskildsen, [Chase] Sowell, and [Ben] Brahmer were Becht’s top targets. Four starting offensive linemen have to be replaced. [Guard Trevor] Buhr and former Texas State center Brock Riker are proven players. Penn State doesn’t play Indiana, Ohio State or Oregon during the regular season in 2026.”

You can see the full top 25 here. ESPN moved Texas Tech from No. 8 to No. 11 following Sorsby’s Monday night decision to enter this year’s NFL supplemental draft.

“Even without Brendan Sorsby under center, the Red Raiders must be considered the favorites to repeat as Big 12 champions-if quarterback Will Hammond returns from a torn ACL in his right knee,” Schlabach writes. “Hammond flashed plenty of potential before he was hurt in a 42-0 rout of Oklahoma State on Oct. 25. He completed 63.3% of his passes for 680 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.”

Penn State headlines of the day

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

How Good Is Penn State’s 2027 Defensive Class, Really? A Film-Based Report Card: Carr, BWI



Inside Penn State’s recruitment of DE Elijah Guertin and the relationships that made the difference: Snyder, BWI



Ranking the 2026 Penn State football opponents by difficulty: Who checks in at No. 10?: Pickel, BWI



Buy or sell: USC should be this year’s Penn State White Out game opponent regardless of when a start time comes out?: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“They’re a really good staff. Just asking the players and asking around, they’re bringing in great energy. And, the coaches have really shown they care for their players.

“The players have all bought in and they’re going to do something great this year. They care more, they’re more genuine. You can just tell the energy is different.”

Former PSU WR commit and Class of 2027 receiver Khalil Taylor to Rivals’ Adam Gorney on the Nittany Lions.