Penn State targets dot Rivals300 update for the Class of 2027

Rivals released its first updated rankings in the Class of 2027 of the new year on Monday afternoon. While Penn State does not yet have a commitment in the cycle under Matt Campbell, the Nittany Lions are targeting a number of prospects that have made moves in the latest Rivals300 rankings.

Among the biggest movers is Chandler (Ariz.) quarterback target Will Mencl. Nittany Lions offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser offered back in January when Mencl was a three-star prospect. In the latest rankings, Mencl checks in at No. 4 overall in the class. Penn State is currently battling Auburn, Miami, Oregon and others for the newly-minted five-star prospect.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Mencl is coming off a junior season where he completed over 70 percent of his passes for 3,815 yards and 33 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He added another 741 yards rushing and 17 more scores.

Pennsylvania’s Class of 2027 landed nine prospects inside the Rivals300 release, with former Penn State commits Kemon Spell and Khalil Taylor both retaining their Top 100 status. Spell committed to Georgia last month, while Taylor remains uncommitted. Former offensive line commit Layton Von Brandt, from Delaware, checks in at No. 70 overall.

Here’s a look at where some of Penn State’s top targets in the Class of 2027 appeared in the latest rankings release.

Penn State Class of 2027 targets in the Rivals300

(Rankings moves noted in parentheses)

2. Texas CB John Meredith (previously No. 4)

4. Ariz. QB Will Mencl (previously three-star, outside Rivals300)

7. NC CB Joshua Dobson (previously No. 3)

8. PA OL Maxwell Hiller (previously No. 24 overall)

11. PA RB Kemon Spell (previously No. 9)

13. Ill. DL David Folorunsho (previously unranked)

18. Kent. TE Seneca Driver (previously No. 25)

19. Va. EDGE Chris Whitehead (previously No. 23)

27. Conn. EDGE Mekai Brown (previously No. 32)

28. N.J. OT Oluwasemilore Olubobola (previously No. 160)

38. PA EDGE Abraham Sesay (previously No. 35)

46. Mich. WR Dakota Guerrant (previously No. 54)

50. Tenn. QB Keegan Croucher (Committed to Ole Miss) (previously No. 130)

51. Md. EDGE Anthony Sweeney (previously No. 38)

56. Calif. DL Marcus Fakatou (previously No. 56)

62. N.J. WR Xavier Sabb (previously No. 45)

64. Mich. DB Gideon Gash (previously No. 265)

69. Md. CB Raylaun Henry (committed to Texas A&M) (previously No. 137)

70. Del. OT Layton Von Brandt (previously No. 37)

74. Hi. LB Toa Satele (previously No. 40)

94. Pa. WR Khalil Taylor (previously No. 65)





107. Mass. QB Peter Bourque (previously No. 107)

111. Calif. WR Osani Gayles (previously No. 69)

116. Ohio CB Kei’Shjuan Telfair (previously No. 253)

123. Okla. LB Case Alexander (previously No. 153)

127. S.C. RB Tre Segarra (Previously outside Rivals300)

141. Ga. RB Gary Walker (Previously outside Rivals300)

159. Ohio LB Brayton Feister (Previously outside Rivals300)

160. PA LB Brandon Lockley (previously No. 143)

182. Texas DL George Toia (previously No. 123)

188. N.J. DL Aidan O’Neil (previously No. 141)

189. Texas WR Tre Moore (previously No. 139)

194. Md. DL Joseph Buchanan (previously No. 199)

196. Wisc. OT Cole Reiter (previously No. (previously No. 177)

201. Mo. IOL Kyler Kuhn (previously No. 201)

210. Ohio TE Jordan Karhoff (previously No. 203)

223. Pa. WR Matthew Gregory (previously No. 60)

226. Pa. WR Cade Cooper (previously No. 294)

237. SD TE Cooper Terwilliger (previously No. 158)

249. ND DL Luke Starcevic (previously No. 184)

252. Fla. CB Semajay Robinson (Previously outside Rivals300)

268. Md. EDGE Rion Jackson (previously No. 207)

274. Mass. RB Isaiah Rogers (previously No. 47)

276. Iowa WR Landon Blum (previously No. 230)

296. N.C. WR Anthony Roberts (previously No. 296)

298. Pa. Ath. Carter Bonner (previously No. 172)