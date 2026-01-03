Penn State TE Matt Henderson enters NCAA transfer portal

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, former Penn State freshman tight end Matt Henderson has entered the transfer portal. A native of Powhatan, Va., Henderson went from a scarcely recruited Division I prospect to one of the top players at his position throughout the 2025 recruiting cycle.

Following two visits to Penn State in Oct. 2023 and Jan. 2024, Henderson earned an offer from former tight ends coach Ty Howle following a strong workout during the spring evaluation period. That caught the attention of many schools, with Henderson earning a flood of offers shortly thereafter. However, by that point, Penn State was well ahead of the competition for the four-star prospect.

However, with both Howle and former head coach James Franklin now at Virginia Tech, the Hokies will likely be a top contender with Henderson, who grew up about three hours from Blacksburg.

Henderson is the third tight end from Penn State’s 2025 roster to enter the portal, joining Joey Schlaffer and Luke Reynolds. The Nittany Lions will retain Andrew Rappleyea and Brian Kortovich for the 2026 season. Penn State now has 33 players from this year’s roster in the portal.

Fans can track the latest movement below.

Tracking Penn State’s roster movement

* As of 1:20 pm ET on Jan. 3.

Confirmed will stay at Penn State

OT Anthony Donkoh

OG Cooper Cousins

OT Owen Aliciene

TE Andrew Rappleyea

K Ryan Barker

OT Garrett Sexton

S Dejuan Lane

LB Tony Rojas

DE Max Granville

WR Koby Howard

LB Alex Tatsch

CB Daryus Dixson

OL Chimdy Onoh

S Vaboue Toure

DE Yvan Kemajou

RB Quinton Martin

OL Henry Boehme

WR Finn Furmanek

TE Brian Kortovich

WR Peter Gonzalez

DT De’Andre Cook

DL Liam Andrews

DE Mason Robinson



Penn State players in the transfer portal

​TE Joey Schlaffer

OG Alex Birchmeier

WR Aaron Enterline

WR Anthony Ivey

QB Bekkem Kritza

CB Elliot Washington II

DE Chaz Coleman

CB AJ Harris

LB Kari Jackson

DE Daniel Jennings

DE Zuriah Fisher

LB Keon Wylie

WR Kaden Saunders

DT Xavier Gilliam

DT Sam Siafa

DB Braz Thomas

LB Anthony Speca

DE Jaylen Harvey

OL TJ Shanahan

TE Luke Reynolds

WR Jeff Exinor

OL J’Ven Williams

QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

WR Josiah Brown

CB Lamont Payne Jr.

RB Cam Wallace

OL Eagan Boyer

QB Jaxon Smolik

RB Corey Smith

S Karson Kiesewetter

S Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

TE Matt Henderson

LB Dakaari Nelson