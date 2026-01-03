Penn State TE Matt Henderson enters NCAA transfer portal
According to On3’s Pete Nakos, former Penn State freshman tight end Matt Henderson has entered the transfer portal. A native of Powhatan, Va., Henderson went from a scarcely recruited Division I prospect to one of the top players at his position throughout the 2025 recruiting cycle.
Following two visits to Penn State in Oct. 2023 and Jan. 2024, Henderson earned an offer from former tight ends coach Ty Howle following a strong workout during the spring evaluation period. That caught the attention of many schools, with Henderson earning a flood of offers shortly thereafter. However, by that point, Penn State was well ahead of the competition for the four-star prospect.
However, with both Howle and former head coach James Franklin now at Virginia Tech, the Hokies will likely be a top contender with Henderson, who grew up about three hours from Blacksburg.
Henderson is the third tight end from Penn State’s 2025 roster to enter the portal, joining Joey Schlaffer and Luke Reynolds. The Nittany Lions will retain Andrew Rappleyea and Brian Kortovich for the 2026 season. Penn State now has 33 players from this year’s roster in the portal.
Fans can track the latest movement below.
Tracking Penn State’s roster movement
* As of 1:20 pm ET on Jan. 3.
Confirmed will stay at Penn State
OT Anthony Donkoh
OG Cooper Cousins
OT Owen Aliciene
TE Andrew Rappleyea
K Ryan Barker
OT Garrett Sexton
S Dejuan Lane
LB Tony Rojas
DE Max Granville
WR Koby Howard
LB Alex Tatsch
CB Daryus Dixson
OL Chimdy Onoh
K Ryan Barker
S Vaboue Toure
DE Yvan Kemajou
RB Quinton Martin
OL Henry Boehme
WR Finn Furmanek
TE Brian Kortovich
WR Peter Gonzalez
DT De’Andre Cook
DL Liam Andrews
DE Mason Robinson
Penn State players in the transfer portal
TE Joey Schlaffer
OG Alex Birchmeier
WR Aaron Enterline
WR Anthony Ivey
QB Bekkem Kritza
CB Elliot Washington II
DE Chaz Coleman
CB AJ Harris
LB Kari Jackson
DE Daniel Jennings
DE Zuriah Fisher
LB Keon Wylie
WR Kaden Saunders
DT Xavier Gilliam
DT Sam Siafa
DB Braz Thomas
LB Anthony Speca
DE Jaylen Harvey
OL TJ Shanahan
TE Luke Reynolds
WR Jeff Exinor
OL J’Ven Williams
QB Ethan Grunkemeyer
WR Josiah Brown
CB Lamont Payne Jr.
RB Cam Wallace
OL Eagan Boyer
QB Jaxon Smolik
RB Corey Smith
S Karson Kiesewetter
S Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
TE Matt Henderson
LB Dakaari Nelson