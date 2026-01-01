Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds 'currently expected' to enter NCAA transfer portal
Tight end Luke Reynolds is ‘currently expected’ to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal after two seasons at Penn State, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. A 6-foot-4, 253-pound prospect from Cheshire Academy in Westford, Mass., Reynolds will likely be one of the most coveted tight ends in the portal this year after playing in all 16 games his freshman season and all 13 this past season.
Last season, Reynolds finished with just nine receptions for 111 yards and one score, but he also had one of the more memorable plays of the season when he converted a 4th and 1 on a fake punt that clinched the win for Penn State away at Minnesota.
In 2025, Reynolds started the season strong, totaling 13 receptions for 142 yards during nonconference play. He was held to just one reception against Oregon and then had four catches for 46 yards against UCLA in Week 5.
However, his snap count started to decrease after that as Andrew Rappleyea, who tore his ACL in 2024, started to emerge as Penn State’s most productive tight end. Reynolds finished the season with 26 receptions for 257 yards and no scores.
Reynolds, who has three seasons to play two, was a four-star prospect by On3/Rivals coming out of high school and a five-star prospect by 247Sports.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Ethan Grunkemeyer
Entering portal
- 2New
Marques Hagans
Going to Michigan
- 3
5 players
For Lynn to build around
- 4New
TJ Shanahan
Entering portal
- 5
Kaden Saunders
Entering portal
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Which Penn State players are in the portal so far?
Here’s the up-to-date list as of Jan. 1:
TE Joey Schlaffer
OG Alex Birchmeier
WR Aaron Enterline
WR Anthony Ivey
QB Bekkem Kritza
CB Elliot Washington II
DE Chaz Coleman
CB AJ Harris
LB Kari Jackson
DE Daniel Jennings
DE Zuriah Fisher
LB Keon Wylie
WR Kaden Saunders
DT Xavier Gilliam
DT Sam Siafa
DB Braz Thomas
LB Anthony Speca
DE Jaylen Harvey
TE Luke Reynolds
OL TJ Shanahan
Follow the next steps in remaking the Penn State football program with Blue-White Illustrated
Matt Campbell is now at Penn State. What will happen next? We’re tracking it all, from staff changes to transfer portal news, recruiting, and more! Not a subscriber? Join today clicking here. A BWI subscription gets you access to:
–Premium insight and intel from Sean Fitz, Nate Bauer, Ryan Snyder, Thomas Frank Carr, and Greg Pickel
—Access to the subscriber-exclusive Lions Den message board.
–Reporting from the On3 national college football team. It includes Pete Nakos, Ari Wasserman, Andy Staples, Chris Low, Brett McMurphy, and more!
–Dedicated recruiting coverage from the likes of Steve Wiltfong, Chad Simmons, Adam Gorney, Sam Spiegelman, Greg Smith, and the rest of the Rivals team.
And a whole lot more. Sign up today by clicking here to see our best available offer.