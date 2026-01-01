Penn State tight end Luke Reynolds 'currently expected' to enter NCAA transfer portal

Tight end Luke Reynolds is ‘currently expected’ to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal after two seasons at Penn State, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. A 6-foot-4, 253-pound prospect from Cheshire Academy in Westford, Mass., Reynolds will likely be one of the most coveted tight ends in the portal this year after playing in all 16 games his freshman season and all 13 this past season.

Last season, Reynolds finished with just nine receptions for 111 yards and one score, but he also had one of the more memorable plays of the season when he converted a 4th and 1 on a fake punt that clinched the win for Penn State away at Minnesota.

In 2025, Reynolds started the season strong, totaling 13 receptions for 142 yards during nonconference play. He was held to just one reception against Oregon and then had four catches for 46 yards against UCLA in Week 5.

However, his snap count started to decrease after that as Andrew Rappleyea, who tore his ACL in 2024, started to emerge as Penn State’s most productive tight end. Reynolds finished the season with 26 receptions for 257 yards and no scores.

Reynolds, who has three seasons to play two, was a four-star prospect by On3/Rivals coming out of high school and a five-star prospect by 247Sports.

Which Penn State players are in the portal so far?

Here’s the up-to-date list as of Jan. 1:

TE Joey Schlaffer

OG Alex Birchmeier

WR Aaron Enterline

WR Anthony Ivey

QB Bekkem Kritza

CB Elliot Washington II

DE Chaz Coleman

CB AJ Harris

LB Kari Jackson

DE Daniel Jennings

DE Zuriah Fisher

LB Keon Wylie

WR Kaden Saunders

DT Xavier Gilliam

DT Sam Siafa

DB Braz Thomas

LB Anthony Speca

DE Jaylen Harvey

TE Luke Reynolds

OL TJ Shanahan

Matt Campbell is now at Penn State. What will happen next? We’re tracking it all, from staff changes to transfer portal news, recruiting, and more! Not a subscriber? Join today clicking here. A BWI subscription gets you access to:

–Premium insight and intel from Sean Fitz, Nate Bauer, Ryan Snyder, Thomas Frank Carr, and Greg Pickel



—Access to the subscriber-exclusive Lions Den message board.



–Reporting from the On3 national college football team. It includes Pete Nakos, Ari Wasserman, Andy Staples, Chris Low, Brett McMurphy, and more!



–Dedicated recruiting coverage from the likes of Steve Wiltfong, Chad Simmons, Adam Gorney, Sam Spiegelman, Greg Smith, and the rest of the Rivals team.



And a whole lot more. Sign up today by clicking here to see our best available offer.