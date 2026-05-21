Penn State tight end target Sean Currie set to announce Friday

Penn State already has one tight end committed in four-star prospect Cooper Terwilliger. Now, the Nittany Lions are about to find out if New Jersey’s Sean Currie will be the second player to join Taylor Mouser’s room.

After totaling 18 offers, the Lawrenceville School prospect has narrowed his list to Penn State, Georgia Tech, Ohio State, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. His decision will be announced tomorrow, May 22. It’s expected to take place just after 2:00 p.m. ET.

Rivals will live-stream Currie’s announcement on YouTube.

Listed at 6-foot-7, 235 pounds, Currie was previously committed to Virginia to play both football and lacrosse, but he ultimately opened up his recruitment in March after a visit and offer from Ohio State. Penn State, Rutgers and Texas A&M also hosted him this spring.

Originally, Currie planned to also take official visits in June, but following in-person visits with coaches throughout May, the three-star tight end is ready to decide. Members of Penn State’s staff met with him twice, most recently on May 8.

“Having the tight end coach, who’s also the offensive coordinator, along with the quarterback coach and the running backs coach, all come see me was kind of surreal,” Currie said recently following a visit from Mouser, Jake Waters and Savon Huggins.

“It really showed me how important I am to them and where they rank me on their board. Those are the positions I’ll be used for. You need to catch passes for the quarterback and block for the running backs, so it was really cool that they sent all of them.”

On Tuesday, I logged a pick for Penn State to land Currie in Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine. His relationship with Mouser is a major reason why I believe the Nittany Lions are in a good position.

“I love how Coach Mouser is a guy I can hang out with off the field, but then once he gets on the field, he flips a switch, and it’s football time. I love that,” Currie said.

“That is exactly what I am looking for in a coach.”

