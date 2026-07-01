Penn State to hold 23rd annual Lift for Life, adidas pop up shops, today: Time and parking details, donation for entry, and more

Penn State news, notes, and updates for July 1 include a Lift for Life preview and more as a new month begins. For the 23rd time, the Lions’ offense will battle the defense in weight lifting and conditioning competitions in an effort to raise money for the rare disease community. As of this time, there are no changes to the original plan despite the heat wave that is hitting central Pennsylvania. The event will start at 9 a.m. on the fields between the Lasch Building and Holuba Hall.

Lift for Life is free to attend. However, a donation of $10 for adults and $5 for children to Uplifting Athletes is encouraged. As for parking, Penn State says the following in a news release: “Parking is available at the Bryce Jordan Center East Lot. Fans will be required to pay for parking via the HonkMobile app.”

There will also be a 15-minute autograph session at the conclusion of the event.

In other news, today marks day number one of a new 10-year partnership between Penn State and adidas. The Lions ended their three-decade-plus run with NIKE last year when they announced a new agreement with adidas. To commemorate it, a pop-up shop will be open all week starting today. Additional details from Penn State:

Fans are invited to a limited-time, one-stop retail experience at the Pop-Up Shop at Pegula Ice Arena from July 1-2 and July 8-12.

Exclusive merchandise representing every Penn State sport will be available for purchase at the Pop-Up Shop at Pegula. An exclusive and collectable co-branded gift with purchase will be available while supplies last.

The Pop-Up Shop at Pegula will be open July 1-2 and July 8-12 with hours of operation listed below:

July 1: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Special appearance by the Nittany Lion from 5-7 p.m.

9 a.m.-7 p.m. July 2: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

9 a.m.-7 p.m. July 8: Noon-5 p.m.

Noon-5 p.m. July 9: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. July 10: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

9 a.m.-7 p.m. July 11: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

9 a.m.-7 p.m. July 12: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fans can enter through Gate A at Pegula Ice Arena and the pop-up shop will be located in Pegula’s Mount Nittany Room. Fans should plan to follow all Penn State visitor parking procedures.

More information about the Penn State-adidas agreement, including how you can buy new gear online, the new uniforms for each sports team, and more, will come out in the hours and days ahead. Stay tuned for BWI for the latest.