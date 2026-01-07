Penn State transfer portal five-day recap: Full lists of commitments, departures, and more
The first five days of the 2026 college football transfer portal window are in the books. As expected, it’s been a busy time for Penn State football as new head coach Matt Campbell, general manager Derek Hoodjer, assistant general manager Jack Griffith, and the rest of the staff work to put together their first roster in State College.
By the numbers, since the portal opened on Jan. 2, Penn State has seen 46 players transfer. Campbell and co., have landed 24 new Nittany Lions as of the start of Wednesday. And, nearly 30 others are on the record as returning for the 2026 season.
All the while, the Lions continue to host portal prospects with hopes of adding new pieces on offense and defense.
Five days in, we have all the lists you need to be up to speed below.
Who is coming to Penn State via the portal?
So far, most of the commitments come from Campbell’s old school. Former Iowa State players account for 20 of the 24 additions so far. The full group is below:
Non-Iowa State transfers
DT Keanu Williams – UCLA
DE Alexander McPherson – Colorado
DE Armstrong Nnodim – Oklahoma State
RB James Peoples – Ohio State
Iowa State transfers
QB Rocco Becht
QB Alex Manske
Wide receiver Chance Sowell
WR Zay Robinson
TE Gabe Burkle
TE Ben Brahmer
OT Kuol Kuol
OL Trevor Buhr
Linebacker Caleb Bacon
LB Cael Brezina
LB Kooper Ebel
DB Hunter Sowell
Which Lions have moved on?
The full list of 46, plus the destinations for those who already know where they are going, is below:
Quarterback
Running Back
Wide Receiver
Jeff Exinor – Leaving for Virginia Tech
Tight End
Matt Henderson – Leaving Penn State for Virginia Tech
Offensive Line
TJ Shanahan – Leaving Penn State for Florida
Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty
Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU for Florida
Defensive End
Daniel Jennings – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech
Zuriah Fisher – Leaving for USC
Jaylen Harvey – Leaving PSU for North Carolina
Defensive Tackle
Sam Siafa
Owen Wafle – Leaving for Duke
Linebacker
Anthony Speca – Leaving for Purdue
Cornerback:
Elliot Washington II – Leaving for Clemson
Safety
Which Nittany Lions have announced their intent to return in 2026?
As of Tuesday, 27 Nittany Lions have said they will be back for the first season of the Matt Campbell era. Here is that list of Penn State players:
Offense:
WR Koby Howard
Receiver Peter Gonzalez
OL Chimdy Onoh
OL Henry Boehme
Defense:
DE Yvan Kemajou
DL Liam Andrews
DT Ty Blanding
LB Alex Tatsch
LB Tony Rojas
CB Daryus Dixson
S/CB Zion Tracy