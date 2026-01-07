Penn State transfer portal five-day recap: Full lists of commitments, departures, and more

The first five days of the 2026 college football transfer portal window are in the books. As expected, it’s been a busy time for Penn State football as new head coach Matt Campbell, general manager Derek Hoodjer, assistant general manager Jack Griffith, and the rest of the staff work to put together their first roster in State College.

By the numbers, since the portal opened on Jan. 2, Penn State has seen 46 players transfer. Campbell and co., have landed 24 new Nittany Lions as of the start of Wednesday. And, nearly 30 others are on the record as returning for the 2026 season.

All the while, the Lions continue to host portal prospects with hopes of adding new pieces on offense and defense.

Five days in, we have all the lists you need to be up to speed below.

Who is coming to Penn State via the portal?

So far, most of the commitments come from Campbell’s old school. Former Iowa State players account for 20 of the 24 additions so far. The full group is below:

Non-Iowa State transfers

DT Keanu Williams – UCLA

DE Alexander McPherson – Colorado

DE Armstrong Nnodim – Oklahoma State

RB James Peoples – Ohio State

Iowa State transfers

QB Rocco Becht

QB Alex Manske

RB Carson Hansen

WR Brett Eskildsen

WR Karon Brookins

Wide receiver Chance Sowell

WR Zay Robinson

TE Gabe Burkle

TE Ben Brahmer

OL Will Tompkins

OT Kuol Kuol

OL Trevor Buhr

DL Alijah Carnell

Linebacker Caleb Bacon

LB Cael Brezina

LB Kooper Ebel

DB Hunter Sowell

S Jamison Patton

S Marcus Neal Jr.

OL Vaea Ikakoula

Which Lions have moved on?

The full list of 46, plus the destinations for those who already know where they are going, is below:

Quarterback

Bekkem Kritza

Ethan Grunkemeyer–

Jaxon Smolik

Running Back

Cam Wallace

Corey Smith

Jabree Coleman

Wide Receiver

Aaron Enterline

Anthony Ivey

Kaden Saunders

Jeff Exinor – Leaving for Virginia Tech

Josiah Brown

Tyseer Denmark

Tight End

Joey Schlaffer

Luke Reynolds

Matt Henderson – Leaving Penn State for Virginia Tech

Andrew Olesh

Offensive Line

TJ Shanahan – Leaving Penn State for Florida

Alex Birchmeier – Leaving Penn State for Liberty

J’Ven Williams

Eagan Boyer – Leaving PSU for Florida

Brady O’Hara

Defensive End

Chaz Coleman

Daniel Jennings – Leaving PSU for Virginia Tech

Zuriah Fisher – Leaving for USC

Jaylen Harvey – Leaving PSU for North Carolina

Cortez Harris

Mylachi Williams

Defensive Tackle

Xavier Gilliam

Sam Siafa

Owen Wafle – Leaving for Duke

Kaleb Artis

Randy Adirika

Linebacker

Kari Jackson

Keon Wylie

Anthony Speca – Leaving for Purdue

DaKaari Nelson

Amare Campbell

Cornerback:

AJ Harris

Elliot Washington II – Leaving for Clemson

Kenny Woseley

Safety

Braz Thomas

Karson Kiesewetter

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

King Mack

Kolin Dinkins

Dejuan Lane



Lamont Payne Jr.

Which Nittany Lions have announced their intent to return in 2026?

As of Tuesday, 27 Nittany Lions have said they will be back for the first season of the Matt Campbell era. Here is that list of Penn State players:

Offense:

RB Quinton Martin

WR Koby Howard

WR Finn Furmanek

Receiver Peter Gonzalez

TE Brian Kortovich

TE Andrew Rappleyea

OT Anthony Donkoh

OT Garrett Sexton

OL Chimdy Onoh

OL Henry Boehme

OG Cooper Cousins

OT Owen Aliciene

OL Dominic Rulli

OT Malachi Goodman

K Ryan Barker

Defense:

DE Yvan Kemajou

DE Max Granville

DL Mason Robinson

DT De’Andre Cook

DL Liam Andrews

DT Ty Blanding

LB Alex Tatsch

LB Tony Rojas

CB Daryus Dixson



S/CB Zion Tracy

CB Audavion Collins

CB Jahmir Joseph

S Vaboue Toure