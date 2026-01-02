Penn State Transfer Portal Update: Who’s In, Who’s Out, and What’s Next

The Penn State Nittany Lions football team had a much more successful retention plan in place than many expected in the week leading up to the opening of the 2026 transfer portal on Friday. Key players on offense and defense chose to stay with the program under first-year head coach Matt Campbell for the upcoming season. Still, the team also lost players who intended to test the portal and find a new home, including a key quarterback. We’ll discuss all of that, plus the latest on which players will join the program out of the transfer portal today.

Join the BWI Live Transfer Portal Show today at 10 a.m. on YouTube! Blue White Illustrated reporter Sean Fitz joins us for an hour to discuss the activity this week and what he makes of the situation heading into the first official weekend of the 2026 roster-building season.

Of course, now is the time to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel! We’ll be providing updates and videos throughout the week to discuss the news that you need to know about the transfer portal and more!

Two Penn State targets emerge on Day One

There are a number of places we could start today’s show, but we’ll begin with the latest news, which includes the players that Penn State is now predicted to get out of the portal now that it’s open. It’s no surprise that Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht and tight end Benjamin Brahmer already have predictions placed that they will sign with Penn State. We’ll discuss the news and the fit within the program now that we know more about what will be around them.

The coaching staff has also done an excellent job of retaining key players in the week heading up to the transfer portal. We’ll review the names that have announced their return this week. Who stands out, and which players are most pivotal to the team’s ability to compete in the coming season? We’ll break down the situation for Penn State fans on today’s show.

Portal hits Lions hard on Friday

Of course, the largest number of players making a move today are leaving the program. We’ll outline the players moving on from the Penn State football team and which players are the biggest loss to Campbell and his staff. Of course, the biggest blow came on Thursday evening when starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer announced that he’s entering the transfer portal and looking for a new place to start this upcoming season.

Finally, we’ll circle back to the biggest news of the week. Penn State hired USC defensive coordinator and alum D’Anton Lynn to lead the defense. We’ll discuss the situation as he settles into his role and the coaches he’s added to the staff since coming on board mid-week.

Join the BWI Live Show to discuss all of this, plus much more! Drop you questions and comments into the live chat and be part of the Penn State Transfer Portal Extravaganza!