Penn State volleyball to play in 'Spikes Under the Lights' tournament featuring an historic prize pool in August

The Penn State women’s volleyball team has made plenty of history over the years. It will make more of it in a new way this August. The Nittany Lions will play in the ‘Spikes Under the Lights’ exhibition tournament on Aug. 27 at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Texas. SMU, Florida, and Nebraska are also in the field. According to the tournament organizers, the $1 million prize pool is the largest ever awarded in women’s college sports. Each team will receive $200,000 for participating, which goes toward roster NIL payments. The winning team will get an additional $200,000.

A national TV network will televise the event. However, details on who will do so are not available at this time. Television executives are gearing up for their annual Upfront presentations for advertisers throughout May. An announcement figures to be tied to one of those.

“Spikes Under the Lights will mark a historic milestone as the first women’s college sporting event to be staged at AT&T Stadium, and one of the first women’s sporting events of any kind to take place in an NFL venue,” GSE Worldwide and Full Day Productions write in a news release.

“The event will feature a single-night, high-intensity competition format with two semifinal matchups followed by a championship final, all played in a best-of-three set structure designed for broadcast. The showcase will mark the first volleyball event of its kind at AT&T Stadium, one of the most iconic venues in sports with a capacity of up to 100,000, with a scalable configuration designed to optimize both in-stadium atmosphere and broadcast presentation.”

Penn State did acknowledge Tuesday that it will take part in the event. But it did not include a statement from head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley in its news release.

Spikes Under the Lights appears to be a creation that comes courtesy of a new NCAA waiver. In February, the organization approved a waiver that allows teams to play in up to two exhibition matches before the regular season. In its explanation, the NCAA wrote, in part: “Permitting one additional scrimmage or exhibition allows for preseason, tournament-format exhibition events, which promote the overall growth of women’s volleyball.”

This would seem to be exactly that.

The full Penn State 2026-2027 women’s volleyball schedule is not out. But, the Lions will also play an outdoor game at Wrigley Field in Chicago in September. The match is against Kentucky. It will either start at 7 p.m. or 9 p.m. ET on Sept. 6. Nebraska vs. Missouri will fill the other time slot. And, FOX will televise the double header.

Penn State finished the 2025-2026 season with a record of 19-13. It lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament.