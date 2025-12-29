Penn State vs Clemson Pinstripe Bowl Recap: Grunkemeyer, Defense, and the Matt Campbell Era Begins

The Penn State football team completed its Hollywood-esque comeback in the 2025 season with a win over Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday. The team finished the season 4-3 under interim head coach Terry Smith and played one of its most complete games of the season in its final performance. Today on the BWI Live Show, we’ll discuss those topics, plus preview the start of the offseason now that the team has fully transitioned into new head coach Matt Campbell’s leadership. We’ll discuss new names entering the transfer portal that may find their way to Penn State this offseason, plus discuss the situation with the coaching staff as we enter the final week of the year.

Penn State vs Clemson recap

We’ll start the show by discussing the offensive performance that Penn State put together under quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer in his final start of the 2025. Season. Was “Grunk” as good as it seemed? We’ll discuss the analytics and the film to discuss Grunkemeyer’s performance against the Clemson defense.

We’ll also recap what we saw from the Penn State offensive line, tight ends, receivers, and running backs in the game against Clemson. Did any other players stand out and provide a new perspective on their skills? We’ll discuss the standout performers from the game.

Next, we’ll flip to the defensive side of the football and discuss the team’s shutdown performance against Clemson. How were they able to stymie the Tigers’ offensive attack under senior quarterback Cade Klubnik? We’ll discuss Penn State’s plan of attack and what allowed Penn State to keep Clemson to just three points through three quarters.

Offseason begins now

Finally, we’ll take a look at the team’s future. The transfer portal opens on Friday, and Penn State still doesn’t have a defensive coordinator. We’ll update the situation with the coaching staff buildout, and take a look at the names who have appeared in the transfer portal from Iowa State in recent days. We’ll also preview the roster and update fans on any news that breaks during the show. Join the BWI Live Show Today at 10 a.m. on YouTube!