Penn State vs Clemson: Pinstripe Bowl Tailgate Show

The Penn State football team puts one final touch on the 2025 football season today. After a furious comeback to end the season at 6-6, the Nittany Lions face the Clemson Tigers in the Pinstripe Bowl. However, the team will look very different than the one that won a wild game against Rutgers a month ago. Multiple players opted out of the game and others will be on a pitch count in the game today. Join the Penn State Football Taiglate Show at 9 a.m. to learn about the team’s new makeup, the matchup with Clemson, and what else fans should expect from the game today.

Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith has been coy about the team's status for most of December, but on Friday, he finally admitted that more players than he'd discussed previously were planning to sit out of the game this week.

Penn State reveals a fuller list of opt-outs on Friday

Penn State interim head coach Terry Smith has been coy about the team’s status for most of December, but on Friday, he finally admitted that more players than he’d discussed previously were planning to sit out of the game this week. Notably, four of the five starting offensive linemen will be out today.

“The guys that are out, Alex Birchmeier, Chaz Coleman, Zane Durant, Zuriah Fisher, A.J. Harris, Vega Ioane, Kari Jackson, Daniel Jennings, Nick Singleton, Alex Tatsch, Elliot Washington, Zakee Wheatley, Nick Dawkins, Khalil Dinkins, Nolan Rucci and Drew Shelton,” Smith said.

Who will step up in their place? We’ll discuss the potential offensive line and which players are likely to play where.

The team is also thin in the trenches on the defensive line. Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and running back Kaytron Allen will both play but will likely be on pitch counts against Clemson. Which defensive ends will be playing this weekend? We’ll discuss the important players up front.

Next man up

Of course, the team’s offense has been built around Allen for most of the 2025 season. If he doesn’t play significant snaps, who will shoulder the load? Smith discussed the young runners behind the team’s top duo on Friday.

“I think Corey Smith has done a really good job. He’s running the ball really well, he’s really dynamic. He’s a really change of pace back, real shifty, explosive type runner. Quinton Martin’s had a really good bowl prep season for us. We look forward to him getting some opportunities.”

Join the tailgate show to learn more about the young players we’re watching today and what to expect from the Clemson offense and defense!