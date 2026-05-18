Penn State WR commit Jamir Dean promoted to four-star prospect in Rivals Industry Rankings

Penn State is now being credited with six four-star prospects for its Class of 2027.

Following updated rankings at 247Sports and ESPN, wide receiver Jamir Dean is now officially a four-star prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings. The Alcoa, Tenn., native is now ranked No. 315 nationally in the Industry Rankings, No. 45 at wide receiver and 13th overall in his state for the 2027 class.

The recent promotions from all three sites may be a positive for Penn State’s class rankings – the Nittany Lions moved up one spot, surpassing Georgia for No. 14 overall – but it’s also caught the attention of other schools. Shortly after his May 1 commitment, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound receiver added an offer from Georgia. The Bulldogs are now planning to host him for an official visit, June 12-14.

Last season, Dean totaled 53 receptions for 1,141 yards and 16 touchdowns during Alcoa’s state championship season. He then led the Tornadoes to a state championship in boys’ basketball as well and is now running the fastest times he’s ever posted on the track.

Dean is one of two four-star receivers in the class, joining Iowa native Landon Blum.

Charles Power evaluates Penn State WR Jamir Dean

Charles Power: I think this is a great find and evaluation by Penn State. I think when you look at Jamir Dean, there are so many positives about his profile.

To start, he had a really big junior season. He went for over 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns playing for one of the best high school programs in Tennessee. You can see him win in multiple ways, starting off with his catch radius. He can win at the catch point and win in jump-ball situations. I think he tracks the ball really well. He made several highly difficult, over-the-shoulder catches on his junior film. Dean can also work the sideline or work the middle of the field. He works in the slot a little bit, but I think he has the ability of an outside wide receiver when you look at his physical traits and overall skill set.

I also really like his overall profile as an athlete. He’s a very good basketball player who can play above the rim. He’s a dunker who has shown the balance and change of direction that you often see from top receivers on the basketball court. On top of that, he’s having a fantastic start to his track season. It’s a really well-rounded track profile. He ran 10.8 [seconds] in the 100-meter earlier this week. He also ran a 21.99 [second] 200-meter, which is a fantastic time, and also has a 6-8 high jump. All of those marks are numbers I think he can maintain and even improve on. He could be a state finalist in those events.

When you look at his combination of frame, the production he shows on film, plus the multi-sport profile, there’s a ton to like about Jamir Dean. I think he’s a fantastic get for Penn State. He’s currently our highest-rated three-star receiver and I think he’ll make a serious push for four-star status. Our next update is later this summer, and of course, we’ll update it again throughout his senior season. He has a lot of positive momentum building.

One other thing is that he’s also one of the younger prospects in this class. He just turned 17 about a month ago, so he’s still physically developing. There’s a lot of room for growth still, despite already being pretty good right now. This is a really nice pick up for Penn State. These two recent adds will go a long way in building out this class in Matt Campbell’s first full cycle.