Penn State wide receiver Koby Howard is returning to the Lions in 2026

One of Penn State’s most exciting young players, wide receiver Koby Howard, is returning to the Lions in 2026.

“First off, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior to be in this position, without him none of this would be possible,” Howard wrote. “I want to thank Coach Terry Smith for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents this year.

“I also want to thank the Penn State fan base for all the love and support I have gotten since l’ve been at Penn State, we have the best fan base in the country and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. With that being said I will be returning back to Penn State in 2026. I’m excited to get to work this year!

Listed at 5-foot-11, 196 pounds, Howard was a member of Penn State’s Class of 2025, committing to the Nittany Lions over Florida and Ole Miss in August 2024. He immediately grabbed the attention of Penn State’s staff upon his arrival this past January. Strength and conditioning coach Chuck Losey praised his commitment back in March.

“Koby Howard, unbelievably strong, powerful guy from the jump for us. We got a 7 a.m. lift group [on] Monday, Wednesday and Friday for these guys, and he’s the first one in the building for all those days,” Losey said.

The hype didn’t die down at all throughout spring practice and into the summer. He then played 23 snaps against Nevada in the season opener, leading many to believe that Howard would have a big role this season. However, he had just four snaps against Villanova until after the coaching change was made. He played five snaps against Iowa and seven against Ohio State, only to then see his snap count climb dramatically in the final four games of the season.

“He’s an explosive receiver, and I think part of the reason of that is his confidence,” said quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer. “I think when you have a guy like that wants the ball, wants to be able to contribute, I think that’s super exciting for me, because I know on Saturdays I’m going to be able to trust him, putting the ball in his hands and he’ll make a play. So I think he has a super bright future.”

Howard finished the regular season playing in eight games, leaving him four more seasons to play three. He totaled five receptions for 99 yards during his freshman season.