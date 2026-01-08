Penn State wide receiver Matt Outten enters transfer portal

Former four-star recruit and Penn State wide receiver Matthew Outten will enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed on Thursday. The redshirt freshman-to-be did not play in a game during the 2025 season.

A 6-foot-1, 217-pound receiver from Portsmouth, Va., Outten was looked at as a player who could potentially contribute early in his career. The former I.C. Norcom prospect ran a 4.4-second 40 during testing shortly after he arrived on campus, but Outten ultimately didn’t see any snaps during his freshman season.

“The numbers look great, but wide receiver is a details position,” wrote BWI’s Sean Fitz following spring practice. “Outten doesn’t seem to be there yet as a route runner and as a player who can set up defensive backs to create separation. He’s still very much a raw athlete playing wide receiver. There have been some promising flashes, but he’s probably further away from contributing as he learns to play the position.”

Back in July 2024, Outten surprised many when he chose Virginia Tech over Penn State. However, James Franklin and his staff were able to convince Outten to flip his commitment to the Nittany Lions in Sept. 2024. Now, with Franklin in Blacksburg, the Hokies will likely be a school he seriously considers.

“I think Outten is a very interesting prospect,” said Rivals national recruiting analyst Charles Power in Feb. 2025. “He has more of a running back skill set and build for a wide receiver. I think he’s a guy who really shows his best with the ball in his hands. He’s great at producing yards after the catch. He’s a guy that you can hand the ball off to on speed sweeps and even flex him into the backfield if you want to. So, I think he’s a versatile piece. He can really run, too. He can roll at 210 pounds.

“The biggest thing with Outten is going to be honing in on his technical ability, polishing up his routes and continuing to improve his ball skills just to make him a complete receiver. But he’s a guy who, I think, at the minimum, projects as a player Penn State can have success with using in the quick game, the screen game. I think he provides some return ability as well. He has some special teams value.”