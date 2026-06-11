Penn State wrestler Connor Mirasola set to compete in U23 Pan-American Championships today in Peru

Penn State wrestler Connor Mirasola will battle for gold today at the U23 Pan-American Championships in Lima, Peru. It’s men’s freestyle tournament day at the annual event. Competitors from the 41 countries that make up the Panm Sports organization are at this year’s U23 games. Mirasola will compete at them in the 125-kilogram division for Team USA. The Nittany Lion heavyweight starter won the right to do so after winning U23 Nationals a couple of weeks ago in Ohio.

“Reigning U20 World champion and Senior Pan American champion Justin Rademacher (92 kg) headlines a stacked men’s freestyle lineup that includes the likes of two-time U20 World medalist Bennett Berge (86 kg), 2025 U20 World bronze medalist Connor Mirasola (125 kg) and 2025 NCAA finalist Troy Spratley (55 kg),” USA Wrestling writes in a news release.

Mirasola will open his tournament against Leonardo Guerrero Aviles of Mexico. The Penn State redshirt sophomore is in a five-man bracket and will wrestle each foe in a round robin format. The wrestler with the best record will win gold. He is already a U20 Pan-Am champ.

The men’s freestyle action starts at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday. It concludes with the medal round. That starts at 6 p.m. ET today. FLO is streaming the tournament. And brackets can be found here.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Are Penn State, and Matt Campbell, too high, too low, or just right in new Big Ten team, and college head coach, rankings?: Pickel, BWI



What is the opening spread and total for Penn State-Marshall? Numbers are out for the Lions’ opener: Pickel, BWI



Lindy’s preseason All-Big Ten teams are out; what do they tell us about Penn State in 2026?: Pickel, BWI



Building Penn State’s 2027 Defense From the Commits: What the Class Has and What It Still Needs: Carr, BWI



Trimmings: Penn State commit poised to flip?: Fitz, BWI



How tall will the renovated Beaver Stadium be? Here’s the answer after Penn State holds ‘topping out’ ceremony: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“Being able to help recruit some guys we’re looking to add was another big part of it. Spending time at Coach [Matt] Campbell’s house on Saturday night was also pretty cool. Everyone was there, including all the coaches, some of the current players and the recruits. It was good getting to know so many people.”

PSU QB commit Will Wood to BWI’s Ryan Snyder on being a leader of the Lions’ Class of 2027.

