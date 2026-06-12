Penn State wrestler Connor Mirasola wins one of nine gold medals for Team USA at U23 Pan-Ams; what's next for him?

Penn State news, notes, and updates for June 12 include a gold medal for Nittany Lion wrestler Connor Mirasola, headlines of the day, and more.

Mirasola, who enters his redshirt sophomore season in State College, took first place in the 125-kilogram (275.5 pounds) bracket at the U23 Pan-American Championships on Thursday. Wrestling in a five-man round robin bracket, the Wisconsin native went 4-0. He beat his opponents by a combined score of 36-2. He is one of nine gold medalists for Team USA, which won the team title at the event.

The question now, of course, and it does not feel like much of one at this point, is whether he will challenge his twin brother, Cole, for the starting heavyweight spot on the Penn State wrestling team in 2026-2027?

A previous U23 Pan-Ams gold medalist at 92 kilograms, Connor Mirasola also owns a pair of U20 Pan-Am gold medals in the same weight class, from victories in 2024 and 2025, and also a 92-kilogram fifth-place finish at the 2025 U20 Worlds.

So far in college, Connor Mirasola is 14-1, including a 3-1 dual meet record and a 2025 Southern Scuffle title. But, all of those victories are at 197 pounds. Reigning national champion Josh Barr holds that spot, of course, in head coach Cael Sanderson’s lineup.

Thus, Connor Mirasola’s best path to starting would be to bump up to heavyweight, which would require taking out his brother in the process. Time will tell how it all shakes out. But, his move up in weight during freestyle season is one of the most intriguing storylines of the Lions’ offseason to date.

In other news, Penn State football parted ways with its second Class of 2027 commitment of the week on Thursday. Pittsburgh three-star cornerback Zach Gleason flipped to Pittsburgh. On Monday, Florida corner Semajay Robinson flipped to Virginia. It leaves Matt Campbell’s Nittany Lions with 20 commitments in the current recruiting cycle at the moment.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

’He does everything right’: Why Gabe Burkle could be a difference-maker for Penn State: Bauer, BWI



Penn State Prospect Camp No. 2 Recap: Tackle, linebacker shine as top groups from camp: Carr, BWI



Penn State summer roster update: Who gained and lost weight on offense?: Pickel, BWI



2028 LB Jess Officer on Penn State offer: ‘It definitely means a lot’: Snyder, BWI



Which Penn State defenders lost or gained weight between March and now?: Summer roster update: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“It definitely means a lot. Penn State is known for being ‘LBU,’ so being a player that they believe they can develop and represent them is truly unbelievable.”

Class of 2028 linebacker Jess Officer to BWI’s Ryan Snyder on earning an offer from PSU.

