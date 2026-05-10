Penn State wrestler Levi Haines set for Senior Pan-Am Championships: Bracket, time and streaming info, more

Levi Haines will represent Penn State and the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club at the 2026 Senior Pan-American Championships this weekend in Iowa. The two-time NCAA champ is competing in the 79-kilogram bracket for Team USA. It will be his first time competing in this particular event. He returns to International freestyle competition for the first time this year after winning gold at U23 Worlds last October, following a silver-medal performance at Senior Worlds in September. Before all of that, Haines won a 2025 U23 Pan-Am title, as well.

Haines will be a massive favorite to win his bracket and his first Pan-Am gold at the senior level. The action starts Sunday at 10 a.m. It concludes with medal matches at 5 p.m. FLO will stream it exclusively.

Haines will compete in a five-man bracket. Every wrestler in it will face the other once. The former Nittany Lion will take on 2025 Worlds qualifer and five-time Nebraska All-American Mikey Labriola first. Labriola is competing for Puerto Rico. After that match, Haines will face the following opponents:

Sergio Espinoza Muniz (Mexico)

Patrik Leder (Canada)

Jhoan Serna Rodriguez (Colombia)

Haines will wrestle them all as he gets back into the swing of things on the freestyle stage ahead of Final X. He is already in the best-of-three finals that will determine the 2026 Senior Team USA. In June, he will face Chance Marsteller for the 79-kilogram spot.

Speaking before he won his final NCAA title back in March, Haines talked about moving on to this stage of his career.

“I’m grateful for the time I had at Penn State,” Haines said. “I don’t plan on going anywhere soon, so that helps as well. Lord willing, my wrestling career will be a lot longer than tomorrow night. But if it isn’t, I can say I did the best I could, hang my shoes up and know I’ve done my best.

“I hope to give back to Penn State, Coach Cael, Coach Casey, Coach Nick Lee, they’ve all done a lot to help me achieve my goals and keep on getting better. Mostly just being grateful for the time that I’ve had and looking forward to sticking around and helping the next group of guys come up through and get better.”