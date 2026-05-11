Penn State wrestler Levi Haines wins 2026 Pan-Am Championship at 79 kilograms

Penn State news, notes, and updates for May 11 include another title for Levi Haines, the day’s headlines, and more. Haines won the 79-kilogram (174.1 pounds) bracket at the Pan-American Championships on Sunday. Wrestling in a five-man field, the two-time NCAA champ and former Nittany Lion knocked out all of his foes en route to finishing undefeated. It is his first senior-level Pan-Am title.

“2025 World champion Trent Hidlay (92 kg) and 2025 World silver medalist Levi Haines (79 kg) both went 4-0 in round robin brackets during the morning session to clinch gold medals. It was the second-straight Pan American title for Hidlay and the first for Haines,” USA Wrestling writes.

Haines is now moving on to Final X. The event in New Jersey this June will set the Senior Team USA for the 2026 World Championships. It is Fri., June 19 in Newark.

Penn State headlines of the day

5 Penn State defenders who must improve this summer: Carr, BWI



5 Penn State offensive players who need a strong summer to deliver in 2026: Carr, BWI



Penn State Q&A: Safety Marcus Neal talks D’Anton Lynn’s defense, his new teammates, and more: Pickel, BWI



PSU sends the house for Mass. QB Will Wood: Fitz, BWI



Riverside coach details meteoric rise of new Penn State OL David Tarawallie: Snyder, BWI



What time, channel, will Penn State-Northwestern be on Oct.2?: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“Talking to the coaches who have come in, most of them see him as an outside zone tackle. Of course, everyone knows about his length and size, but he has good lateral quickness. I would say the other thing that’s really starting to develop now is the power with which he strikes. I think that’s going to become evident this year when people see him playing at 275-280.

“Another thing to know is that he had his wisdom teeth taken out at the end of December, beginning of January. He actually lost like 10-15 pounds dealing with that. If he didn’t deal with that, he could very well be at 280 already.”

—Riverside High School head coach Jeremy Ishmael on new PSU commit David Tarawallie.