Penn State wrestler Lucas Cochran enters NCAA transfer portal

Penn State wrestler Lucas Cochran is in the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. The Nittany Lion is finishing his fifth season in State College. It’s unclear if he has any eligibility left. But, he could be going in just to do so before the window closes on April 30. He could also be seeking a medical redshirt for this past season. The Perry, Utah, native went 6-1, including a title at the Shorty Hitchcock Memorial in November, before medically forfeiting out of the Southern Scuffle in January. It’s possible that injury could qualify him for an extra season of eligibility.

Cochran finishes his time at Penn State with a record of 36-8. That includes a 3-1 mark in dual meets. Hi best win as a Nittany Lion came when he bumped up from 197 pound to heavyweight and beat then No. 10 Yara Slavikouski of Rutgers by decision, 8-3.

“I didn’t know I was gonna wrestle until like halfway through the dual, but I was just ready to go,” Cochran told reporters at the time. “I’m just feeling grateful that I had the opportunity to wrestle. Moments like those, like Coach Cael [Sanderson] always says, moments like those come and go quickly so you got to take advantage of those opportunities.”

Added head coach Cael Sanderson:

“Opportunities come up and Lucas [Cochran] was ready to jump in there and wrestle up a weight class, weigh in, obviously at 97 and it’s a great experience for these guys,” Sanderson said. “I mean, they’re super valuable members of this team and a big part of what we’re doing and I think everything has kind of worked out.”

Cochran is the first Penn State wrestler to hit the portal

And, again, we’re not even sure if he has a year of eligibility left. If he does, though, it will be interesting to see what weight he wrestles at next. Most thought he was done with college wrestling before the 2025-2026 season started. However, he returned to take a shot at winning the 285-pound starting job. However, it went to Cole Mirasola, who won it before Cochran’s injury and then kept it for the rest of the season.

College wrestlers have until Thurs., April 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET to hit the portal. They do not have to pick their next school by then. But, they must at least have their name in the portal to wrestle elsewhere next season.



