Penn State wrestler Masanosuke Ono sets sights on summer return to action in UWW interview

Penn State wrestling fans hoped to see former Japan world champ Masanosuke Ono make his U.S. folkstyle debut in 2025-2026 after he committed to the Nittany Lions last year. However, despite hopes that he might wrestle in an open tournament despite not being in the starting lineup, he had to withdraw from his home country’s Emperor’s Cup due to a kidney issue. That also kept him off the mat in State College, of course. But, in an interview with United World Wrestling, the Penn State redshirt junior revealed that he has a date to be back in action.

“I’m feeling pretty much back to normal now, so I’m absolutely fine,” Ono said. “It’s just that I haven’t competed much since the World Championships ended about two years ago, and there’s a part of me that simply can’t suppress the urge to get back out there. So I’m really looking forward to getting back into competition soon and giving it my all.

“I’ll be aiming to qualify [for Emperor’s Cup]. As for the weight class, I’m thinking of competing in the 61kg category at the Shakaijin Championships. [The Shakaijin Championships will be held on July 11]. Once I’ve qualified, I’m not quite sure yet whether I’ll move down a weight class, stay in the same one, or move up, but I’m planning to set myself some clear goals.”

Despite having a desire to compete at 57 kilograms (125 pounds), the cut appears to be too great for Ono. Thus, 61kg (134 pounds) makes the most sense as a target weight for both International competition and possibly making the Penn State lineup in 2026-2027. Of course, a spot isn’t immediately available in that weight class unless returning All-American Marcus Blaze bumps up to 141 pounds. Ono could do that, as well. And, either way, it appears his primary focus is simply getting back on the mat as fast as possible.

“The rules of wrestling are different [in the US], so there’s a lot to learn. I’m always being taught and helped by others. When it comes to what I’ve actually taken on board, it’s obviously wrestling. As for other aspects of school life, I wasn’t really the type who was naturally good at studying. I’m currently studying philosophy at a university in the United States, and whilst it’s a bit tricky, I’m doing my best in my own way.

“If the coaches say you go, I go. I am learning for maybe just one year. It’s kind of hard.”

One complicating factor for making the Penn State lineup, however, might be his desire to compete for Japan on the international stage moving forward. The county’s Emperor’s Cup is in December. That, of course, means Ono would have to leave State College, and a folkstyle focus, early in next year’s dual meet season to go back and wrestle briefly in Japan.

“I compete at December competition because of 2028 Olympics trial,” Ono said. “Living in America, when the Olympics are held here, you can’t exactly just give up on the idea of competing, you can’t just walk away from it. But when it comes to the Olympics, at 57 or 65kg, with the 8kgs mark being a key hurdle, it’s certainly a challenge.

“So I thought I’d just have to take it step by step, listening to my body as I go along. I’m not really that bothered about winning or losing. I just want to wrestle, so to be honest, it doesn’t really matter.”

You can read the full interview here.



