Penn State wrestler Masanosuke Ono to make RAF debut in August

Penn State wrestler Masanosuke Ono, who has yet to compete for the Nittany Lions after arriving ahead of the 2025-2026 season, will make his Real American Freestyle debut this August. And, he will be competing against a face that is familiar to PSU fans.

Ono will battle Ohio State’s Ben Davino on RAF’s Aug. 22 card in Cleveland. The organization announced the matchup on Friday. It will be the startup professional freestyle wrestling league’s 13th card since last August. The match will be in the bantamweight division, which is 135 pounds/61 kilograms.

Davino went 29-2 last winter and finished second at nationals after dropping a 5-2 decision to Oklahoma State’s Jax Forrest in the 133-pound finals. The Buckeye would then go on to lose in the 61-kilogram U.S. Open finals to Nittany Lion Marcus Blaze. Blaze, of course, beat Forrest at Final X last month to claim his weight class’ spot on Team USA for the Senior World Wrestling Championships in October.

Ono, meanwhile, will be making his competitive debut since joining Penn State at RAF. A medical issue kept him out of both open folkstyle tournaments last year and also the qualifying events to make Japan’s World teams. A 2024 U20 and Senior Worlds champion, Ono could be in the Nittany Lions’ lineup this fall at 133 pounds or 141. Time will tell on that, though.

“I’m feeling pretty much back to normal now, so I’m absolutely fine,” Ono told UWW in May. “It’s just that I haven’t competed much since the World Championships ended about two years ago, and there’s a part of me that simply can’t suppress the urge to get back out there. So I’m really looking forward to getting back into competition soon and giving it my all.”

Ono adds to busy summer for Penn State wrestling

Penn State wrestling fans have hardly been without anything to follow since the Lions won their last national title back in March. During a busy start to the freestyle season, numerous current, former, or future members of head coach Cael Sanderson’s team clinched Team USA spots for the U20, U23, or Senior World Championships. You can read more about who is competing on those teams here.

The summer also brought a change to the college athlete eligibility system that will impact the Penn State wrestling lineup. We took a closer look at what the new age-based system might mean for the Nittany Lions in 2026-2027 and beyond here.