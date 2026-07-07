Penn State wrestler Mitchell Mesenbrink is an ESPY's nominee; here's which award he could win

Penn State news, notes, and updates for July 7 include another award nomination for Mitchell Mesenbrink, headlines of the day, and more.

A two-time NCAA champ and the 2026 Hodge Trophy winner, Mesenbrink is one of four finalists for the ESPY’s male college athlete of the year honor. The other finalists are Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, prolific N.C. State soccer scorer Donavan Phillip, and Duke men’s basketball All-American Cameron Boozer. All four won their sport’s respective top individual honor during the 2025-2026 school year. Mesenbrink is the only one with eligibility left and thus the opportunity to win more than once. Mendonza is now with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders while Phillip and Boozer are new MLS and NBA draft picks, respectively.

Fan voting is now open for the men’s college athlete of the year ESPY as well as all of the other ones that will be awarded on July 15 at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to cast your vote. And, you can do so daily.

Regardless of the outcome of this trophy presentation, Mesenbrink is preparing for his final college season. He did not compete in freestyle this offseason, which surprised many. But that won’t stop him from being an overwhelming favorite to win a third NCAA title this winter.

In other Penn State news, it’s decision day for four-star Pittsburgh wide receiver Khalil Taylor. The former Nittany Lion commit is picking between them, Nebraska, and Colorado. The Cornhuskers start the day as the favorites to get the Class of 2027 recruit’s second commitment. It is not guaranteed to be his last one. Time will tell how things shake out for the senior-to-be.

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Deep dive: Breaking down Athlon’s Penn State football outlook for 2026: Bauer, BWI



Penn State Camp Standouts: Defensive backs who caught the staff’s eye in June: Snyder, BWI



Penn State is ‘really excited’ about what Max Granville can do as he preps for preseason camp return: Pickel, BWI



Which Penn State freshman defender has impressed his older teammates?: Fitz, BWI



How did Penn State beat out Oklahoma for linebacker Case Alexander?: Snyder, BWI

Quote of the day

“I think Max is somebody we were super excited about when we stepped in here. I know Max was coming back from injury as well, when we first got here, and the biggest thing about Max [is], Max is super humble, and Max goes to work.”

Head Penn State strength coach Reid Kagy said on Lions DE Max Granville.

