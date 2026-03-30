Penn State wrestler Mitchell Mesenbrink wins the 2026 Dan Hodge Trophy

Penn State redshirt junior Mitchell Mesenbrink is the winner of the 2026 Dan Hodge Trophy. The honor goes annually to the nation’s most dominant wrestler. WIN Magazine presents it. The Nittany Lion won the award in runaway fashion; per WIN, Mesenbrink won with 66 first place votes out of a possible 71. Jax Forrest of Oklahoa State had four, and Nittany Lion Josh Barr had one.

“This is a very surreal come-to-fruition moment,” Mesenbrink told WIN. “I’ve always had bonus (points), even throughout high school, but maybe I got overlooked because I never got OW awards. I went all throughout high school without getting one. I would rather have a Dan Hodge Trophy than the ‘Arrowhead Wrestling Invite OW,’ though, so at the end of the day, it was a good trade.

“With judgment awards, it is decided by someone else. I wrestle the way I do so I can take the interpretation out of the ref’s hands. I want to leave no doubt.”

Mesenbrink put together a dominating season in 2025-2026. The NCAA’s most dominant wrestler after averaging 5.06 team points per bout, the Hartland, Wisc., native won his second 165-pound title in as many seasons by beating Iowa’s Mikey Caliendo by technical fall, 20-4, in their finals matchup. It capped off a 27-0 season for the Penn State standout. His only non-bonus point win was a 6-0 triumph over North Carolina’s Bryce Hepner in the quarterfinal round at nationals. Otherwise, he racked up eight falls, 11 technical falls, and six major decisions for a 96.3 percent bonus rate.

Eight Penn State wrestlers have now won the Hodge. Kerry McCoy was first in 1997. And, Aaron Brooks was the most recent one in 2024. Mesenbrink will now look to join David Taylor and Zain Retherford as the only Nittany Lions to win the award twice.

Speaking back at nationals, Mesenbrink did not place much emphasis on winning the Hodge, which is considered the Heisman Trophy of college wrestling.

“The Hodge is such an opinionated thing, such a futile kind of thing at the end of the day that people vote on,” Mesenbrink said. “I’m not going to put my hope or well-being into something that people are going to vote and think about.It’s a cool thing, but yet again I think — it’s interesting because come Sunday night and Monday night or even when they crown the Hodge trophy, then they’re going to be talking about who’s going to get it the next time.

It’s just like we’re talking about things that come and go, collect dust. Ben has one at AWA back in Wisconsin. And, all the arms are snapped off it because all the kids that come to AWA play with it. I think that’s a good representation of what trophies do. They just sit, wear, and collect dust.”