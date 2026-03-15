Penn State wrestler Rocco Welsh beleives something must change at nationals following Big Ten title; what is it?

Rocco Welsh won his first Big Ten title during his first season at Penn State. The Waynesburg, Pa., native has had a successful season in State College after transferring in following two years at Ohio State. He is now 20-0, the best 184-pound wrestler in the Big Ten, and the No. 1 seed for next week’s NCAA Championships at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

To win at nationals, Welsh knows he likely cannot have a repeat of Big Tens. At the BJC, he won all three of his matches after regulation, including a 2-1 tiebreaker decision over Minnesota’s Max McEnelley in the finals that some viewed as controversial because they thought the Golden Gopher had a takedown late in the first tiebreaker period (others dispute that; it was not awarded on the mat or after video review). Either way, Welsh scored just two takedowns the entire tournament after amassing 50 during the dual meet season, or an average of three per match. The Nittany Lion will need to get closer to that figure to win a second title in three weeks, on the sport’s biggest stage, two Saturdays from now. And, he knows it.

“I won a Big Ten title, but if I want to win a national title, I’ll have to do more, so it’s really just [about] getting back to work, ” Welsh said last weekend. “It’s really just opening up. I have such good offense. When I just let it go, it’s a pretty cool thing to see. So, I’m just not happy with the way I’m kind of holding back a little bit, a little hesitant. So I need to start letting go and get the offense going.”

Welsh is the feature of today’s Penn State Q&A.

Penn State Q&A: 184-pound Big Ten champ Rocco Welsh

On winning a title during his first season at Penn State

“It really feels awesome, especially, just to be home and for all these people to be here,” Welsh said. “You just have a whole support group, whereas, in years past, you’re in enemy territory and stuff. So, it’s cool just to have all the fans behind you and cheer you on in such big matches like these ones.”

On the Lions having a record-setting seven conference champs

“It’s nothing new for Penn State, so I think it just shows what we do,” Welsh said. “Everyone’s consistent. Everyone lives the right lifestyle. Coaches are great. Everyone in the program just does their part. And great things happen when you do that.”

On why he wanted to become a Nittany Lion

“The main reason I wanted to come here is just to be surrounded by Olympic champions, Olympic medals, national champions,” Welsh said. “I think whenever you’re surrounded with people that are accomplishing the goals you want to accomplish, I think it’s just easier to do it. I’m already seeing big improvements, and just going to keep seeing it.”