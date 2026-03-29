Penn State wrestling 2026-2027 lineup projection 125-157 pounds: How will it shake out?

Penn State wrestling fans are already thinking about next season after the Lions won their fifth straight team title back on Saturday. The Nittany Lions also had four individual title winners. Will they all be in the lineup next season? Beyond 174-pound champ Levi Haines, each has eligibility to return. We’re looking ahead to the potential 2026-2027 lineup, starting with 125-157 pounds.

Nothing should change at 125 or 149 pounds

Granted, it’s always possible that Luke Lilledahl could decide to go up a weight class after finishing off his sophomore season with a 125-pound title. But, we’re hard pressed to see him moving up, and the same applies to 2026 149-pound runner-up Shayne Van Ness. Both look to be locked into their spots for the 2026-2027 season, and our opinion won’t change unless one enters a freestyle event at a larger weight this offseason

What will Penn State do at 133 and 141 pounds?

Here’s where the puzzle pieces start for head coach Cael Sanderson and his staff. It’s our belief that 133-pound 2026 fourth place finisher Marcus Blaze could compete at 141 pounds. He looks big enough too, anyway, and it would mean less of a cut. So, for now, we’re slotting him into that weight class, although Nate Desmond might have something to say about that. Blaze taking a redshirt year is also a possibility, of course. Ono could factor in at 141, too, but we think 133 is more realistic for him at the moment. Thus, the starter at 141 is likely one of those two.

Moving down to 133, Blaze could stay put, though we doubt it. Thus, the door opens for someone to join the lineup. Desmond is not making 125, but could he make 133? Or, is Masanosuke Ono, the former Japan World champ, ready to slide into the lineup in that weight class? We suppose 141 is an option for him, but 133 makes more sense. We’re sure that 125 won’t be an option, at the very least.

If Blaze does move up or take a year to train, 133 should come down to some mix of Desmond and Ono, and both could be in the running along with Braeden Davis for the 141-pound spot. And, don’t forget about incoming freshman Sam Herring, either. He could possibly make some noise for the 141-pound job, as well.

What will happen at 157?

There is already talk that freshman phenom PJ Duke, who finished third at 157 pounds, could possibly jump up to 174 to take Haines’ spot. That’s a big jump, but there’s precedent, of course. Haines made the move himself, albeit not this early in his Penn State career. Tyler Kasak comes off a redshirt season, and former top recruit Joe Sealey is still on the roster.

If Duke redshirts to prepare for a move up down the road, or if he just makes it as a sophomore, Kasak or Sealey should wrestle off for 157. If not, and Duke wins the wrestle-offs as expected, the spot will continue to be his.

Best late March guess for the Penn State 2026-2027 lineup for 125-157 pounds

125 pounds: Luke Lilledahl, Penn State junior



133 pounds: Masa Ono, Nittany Lion redshirt junior

141 pounds: Marcus Blaze, Penn State sophomore

149 pounds: Shayne Van Ness, Nittany Lion senior

157 pounds: PJ Duke, Penn State sophomore