Penn State wrestling 2026-2027 pre-portal lineup projection: Breaking down 165-285 pounds

Penn State wrestling is guaranteed to have at least one new starter in its lineup during the 2026-2027 season. Two-time NCAA champ and four-time All-American Levi Haines, who started his career at 157 pounds before ending it at 174, is out of eligibility after winning his latest title two weekends ago at Rocket Arena in Cleveland.

Who will fill his spot? And what will the rest of the program’s back half of the lineup look like? After reviewing the possibilities at 125-157 pounds previously (read that here), we break down 165-285 below.

There should be no changes at 165, 184, or 197

The only possible changes here would be if Josh Barr decided he wanted to compete at heavyweight and/or if Mitchell Mesenbrink wanted to bump up from 165 to take Haines’ vacated spot. We don’t see either of those moves happening, though. And, Rocco Welsh should be back in the lineup at 184 pounds after finishing second at NCAAs.

We’ll see where Mesenbrink enters freestyle tournaments next month, and perhaps that will change our opinion. But, for the time being, you can safely pen all three of these All-Americans back into their respective starting spots for the 2026-2027 season.

Who will take over for Penn State at 174?

This, obviously, is one of the big questions of the offseason. Penn State has numerous possibilities to consider. Mesenbrink moving up is one of them, although again, we see that as unlikely. Thus, a new starter should be entering the lineup for head coach Cael Sanderson’s team. Who will it be?

Options on the current roster include redshirt freshmen to-be William Henckel, Asher Cunningham, and Sean Degl. It’s also possible that PJ Duke, this year’s third-place finisher at 157 pounds, could make the jump up to 174, although it feels more likely that he’ll redshirt this year and move up in 2027-2028 if he’s not back at 157 this year. Then, there is freshman Jayden James, who won the 165-pound New Jersey state title as a senior and continues to grow.

Barring a transfer portal addition, the replacement for Haines likely comes out of that group of wrestlers. Our pick at the moment is Henckel. He won a Southern Scuffle title as a freshman and boasts plenty of international success, as well.

Will the Lions make a change at heavyweight?

Many fans want to ask this question, so we’ll give our answer: No, Penn State will not make a move at heavyweight off Cole Mirasola. He did not earn All-American honors during his first season at 285 pounds, but he steadily improved and should be better for it next season. We think he’ll finish on the podium in 2026-2027, and will likely be a bit heavier as a redshirt sophomore, as well.