Penn State wrestling 2026-2027 schedule: Which Big Ten teams will the Lions wrestle at home and on the road?

Penn State wrestling now knows which Big Ten foes it will face during the 2026-2027 dual meet portion of its season. The conference did not release match dates on Thursday, but did put out home and away opponents for every school.

Here’s the breakdown for the Nittany Lions:

Home Big Ten matches:

Iowa, Michigan, Wisconsin, Maryland

Away Big Ten matches:

Minnesota, Rutgers, Ohio State, Michigan State

Penn State has won six straight dual meet conference crowns and 12 total since head coach Cael Sanderson took over the program in 2009-2010. In 2025-2026, it also recorded its 11th unbeaten/untied conference dual meet season in program history.

Complete times and dates for the Lions’ 2026-2027 season will come out at a later date. Penn State enters the year riding a record-setting 86-match winning streak. It has also won five straight NCAA titles.

Quick thoughts on the 2026-2027 Penn State dual meet opponents

–Getting Minnesota back on the schedule is a nice twist for Penn State fans. The two programs have not wrestled since 2019-2020 when the Lions won 31-10 in Minneapolis.

–We’ll have to wait and see whether or not Penn State puts on more than one Bryce Jordan Center match this winter. But, we can, at the very least, guarantee that the Lions will wrestle there when Iowa comes to town. Sanderson’s side has won its last five meetings with the Hawkeyes. The Michigan dual has good odds of ending up at the BJC, as well.



–How many, if any, double dual meet weekends will Penn State have on the road? They have become fewer and farther between in recent years.

Get ready to follow Final X with BWI

The 2026-2027 college wrestling season will be here before we know it. However, the next event on the calendar involving Penn State wrestlers is already here. Final X will be held on Friday in New Jersey. Multiple best-of-three finals will help set Team USA for the 2026 Senior World Championships. BWI will have continuing coverage throughout the day as Luke Lilledahl, Marcus Blaze, Zain Retherford, Levi Haines, Kyle Dake, and Kyle Snyder seek to make the national team.

Round 1 starts at 2 p.m. ET. Round 2 begins at 5 p.m. ET. For any weight classes where a third match is neccessary, those will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of round two. FLO will stream the action to its subscribers.

Penn State fans can follow live updates and read complete bout recaps here on BWI. Visit The Wrestling Room forum to do so by clicking here.