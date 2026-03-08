Penn State wrestling at the Big Ten Championships: Full Day 1 results, Sunday matchups, finals pairings, and team race update
Penn State has a dominating lead in the team race following Day 1 of the 2026 Big Ten Wrestling Championships. The Nittany Lions put eight of 10 starters into Sunday’s finals. Junior Braeden Davis and redshirt freshman Cole Mirasola, then, are alive in the consolation bracket at 141 and 285 pounds, respectively. The former needs to win his first and only bout tomorrow to clinch seventh place an earn an NCAA auto bid. The latter is already going to Cleveland for nationals and can finish as high as third or as low as six.
By our count, Penn State amassed a 54-8 edge in takedowns over its opponents over the two sessions. They went 20-3 overall.
Below, we have all the data you want or need from Day 1, plus an early look at Day 2, in what we hope is a logical order.
Big Ten Championships team race update
No. 1: Penn State with 146.5 points
T-2: Nebraska and Ohio State with 112
No. 4: Iowa with 70
T5: Illinois and Michigan with 69
No. 7: Michigan with 68
No. 8: Rutgers with 56
No. 10: Indiana with 33
No. 11: Maryland with 28
No. 12: Purdue with 23
No. 13: Northwestern with 14.5
No. 14: Michigan State with 10.5
Penn State has finalists in eight of 10 weight classes; see the full list here
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. No. 6 Jore Volk, Minnesota
133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 2 Ben Davino, Ohio State
141 pounds: No. 1 Jesse Mendez, Ohio State vs. No. 2 Brock Hardy, Nebraska
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. No. 2 Ethan Styles, Ohio State
157 pounds: No. 2 PJ Duke, PSU vs. No. 1 Antrell Taylor, Nebraska
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State vs. No. 2 Mikey Caliendo, Iowa
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, PSU vs. No. 2 Christopher Minto, Nebraska
184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, Penn State vs. No. 2 Max McEnelly, Minnesota
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, PSU vs. No. 2 Camden McDanel, Nebraska
285 pounds: No. 1 Taye Ghadiali, Michigan vs. No. 2 AJ Ferrari, Nebraska
Who do the Nittany Lions in the consolation bracket have first on Sunday?
141 pounds: No. 6 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 8 Billy DeKraker of Northwestern in the seventh place match. The winner gets an automatic bid to nationals. The loser will need an at-large bid to get there. Davis ends up here after winning his first round match, losing his second roudn match, winning his consolation opener, but losing his consolation quarterfinal (full details below).
285 pounds: No. 4 Cole Mirasola, Penn State vs. No. 10 Ben Kueter, Iowa in a consolation semifinal. The winner wrestles for third and the loser for sixth. Mirasola is here because he lost to No. 1 Taye Ghadiali of Michigan by decision, 5-2, in one 285-pound semifinal.
Nittany Lion semifinal results
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State md. No. 4 Jacob Moran, Indiana, 11-3
133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU d. No. 5 Drake Ayala, Iowa, 4-1 (SV)
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU d. No. 4 Lachlan McNeil, Michigan, 11-10
157 pounds: No. 2 PJ Duke, PSU d. No. 3 Kannon Webster, Illinois, 4-2
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State TF No. 5 Andrew Sparks, Minnesota, 19-4 (6:28)
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, PSU d. No. 4 Carson Kharchla, Ohio State, 5-1
184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, Penn State d. No. 4 Brock Mantanona, Michigan, 8-5 (SV)
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, PSU TF No. 5 Luke Geog, Ohio State, 18-3 (7:00)
285 pounds: No. 1 Taye Ghadiali, Michigan d. No. 4 Cole Mirasola, Penn State, 5-2
See match recaps by clicking HERE.
Full Day 1 Penn State wrestling results at the Big Ten Championships
125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State
R1: BYE
QF: Won by decision over No. 8 Dean Peterson of Iowa, 8-3
SF: Won by major decision over No. 4 Jacob Moran of Indiana, 11-3
F: Will face No. 6 Jore Volk, Minnesota
133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU
R1: BYE
QF: Won by major decision over No. 9 Dylan Shawver of Rutgers, 16-3
SF: Won by decision over No. 5 Drake Ayala of Iowa, 4-1
F: Will face No. 2 Ben Davino, Ohio State
141 pounds: No. 6 Braeden Davis, Penn State
R1: Won by decision over No. 10 Dario Lemus of Maryland, 10-6
QF: Lost by technical fall to No. 3 Vance Vombaur of Minnesota, 20-5 (7:00)
Consy R2: Won by fall over Danny Pucino of Illinois (:26)
Consy QF: Lost by decision to Joey Olivieri of Rutgers, 4-2
Seventh place match: Will face Billy DeKraker
149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU
R1: BYE
QF: Won by decision over No. 8 Ryder Block of Iowa, 5-4
SF: Won by decision over No. 4 Lachlan McNeil of Michigan, 11-10
F: Will face No. 2 Ethan Stiles of Ohio State
157 pounds: No. 2 PJ Duke, PSU
R1: BYE
QF: Won by major decision over No. 7 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State, 20-7
SF: Won by decision over No. 3 Kannon Webster of Illinois, 4-2
F: Will face No. 1 Antrell Taylor of Michigan
165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State
R1: BYE
QF: Won by decision No. 8 Paddy Gallagher of Ohio State, 10-2
SF: Won by technical fall over No. 5 Andrew Sparks of Minnesota, 19-4 (6:29)
F: Will face No. 2 Mikey Caliendo of Iowa
174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, PSU vs.
R1: BYE
QF: Won by technical fall over No. 9 Collin Kelly of Illinois, 17-2 (6:02)
SF: Won by decision over No. 4 Carson Kharcla of Ohio State, 5-1
F: Will face No. 2 Christopher Minto of Nebraska
184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, Penn State
R1: BYE
QF: Won by decision over No. 8 Angelo Ferrari, 3-2 (TB2)
SF: Won by decision over No. 4 Brock Mantanona of Michigan, 8-5 (SV)
F: Will face No. 2 Max McEnelly of Minnesota
197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, PSU
R1: BYE
QF: Won by technical fall over No. 8 Gabe Sollars, Indiana, 21-6 (4:09)
SF: Won by technical fall over No. 5 Lucas Geog of Ohio State, 18-3 (7:00)
F: Will face No. 2 Camden McDanel, Nebraska
285 pounds: No. 4 Cole Mirasola, Penn State
R1: Won by fall over No. 13 Gabe Christenson, Northwestern, (:25)QF: Won by decision over No. 5 Braxton Amos, Wisconsin, 4-2
SF: Lost by decision to No. 1 Taye Ghadiali of Michigan, 5-2
Consolation semifinals: Will face No. 10 Ben Kueter, Iowa