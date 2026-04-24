Penn State wrestling at the US Open preview: How many Lions will punch their ticket to Final X?

Penn State wrestlers start the freestyle season this weekend in Las Vegas. More than 10 members of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, including many who are also on the current team, will compete in the senior men’s freestyle division at the US Open on Friday and Saturday to try and claim a spot at Final X, which is the event that ultimately sets this year’s Team USA that will compete at Senior Worlds later this year.

One Nittany Lion is already qualified for Final X, of course. By virtue of being a World medalist in 2025, Levi Haines is already in the 79-kilogram best-of-three finals. He will face the winner of that bracket this weekend in June.

As for the Penn State connected wrestlers trying to join Haines in New Jersey at Final X in June, we have a full breakdown below.

Which Penn State wrestlers are registered for the US Open?

Right now, the list includes:

Luke Lilledahl: 57 kilograms

Marcus Blaze: 61 kilograms

Kysion Garcia: 65 kilograms

Nathan Desmond: 65 kilograms

Connor Pierce: 70 kilograms

Tyler Kasak: 70 kilograms

Joseph Sealey: 74 kilograms

William Henckel: 79 kilograms

Rocco Welsh: 86 kilograms

Kyle Dake: 86 kilograms

Josh Barr: 92 kilograms

Connor Mirasola: 97 kilograms

Cole Mirasola: 125 kilograms

We will note that Cole Mirasola did not get a preseed. That could indicate he is not going to wrestle this weekend, as he meets the criteria to earn one. We won’t know for sure, however, until the brackets come out.

As for the absence of PJ Duke and Mitchell Mesenbrink from the field, both qualify for May’s World Team Trials, and could just be waiting for that event to try and make Final X. Thomas Frank Carr and I discussed that on this week’s BWI Penn State wrestling show and podcast, which you can watch here.

Final X schedule

Friday: 1 p.m. ET – 5:30 p.m. ET: Men’s senior freestyle prelims, quarterfinals, and consolation bracket matches



Friday: 7 p.m. ET – 11:15 p.m. ET: Semifinals and consolations



Saturday: 1 p.m. ET – 4 p.m. ET: Consolation rounds, consolation semifinals, medal matches



Saturday: 9 p.m. ET – 10:30 p.m. ET: Finals

Which Nittany Lions will make Final X?

First things first: It is not impossible to win the US Open if you do not have a preseed. But, it’s very unlikely. So, our analysis will only look at the NLWC/Penn State wrestlers who earned one. That list is as follows:

Luke Lilledahl is No. 2 at 57kg behind Spencer Lee.

Marcus Blaze is No 3 at 61kg behind Jax Forrest and Seth Gross

Nate Desmond is No. 11, at 65kg.

Tyler Kasak is No. 3 at 70 kilograms behind Alec Pantaleo and Caleb Henson.

Joe Sealey is No. 13 at 74kg.

William Henckel is No 8 at 79kg.

Kyle Dake is No. 1 and Rocco Welsh No. 3 at 86 kilograms. Parker Keckeisen splits them.

Josh Barr is No. 1 at 92 kilograms.

Connor Mirasola is No. 6 at 97 kilograms

Of this group, Barr and Dake are clear favorites in their weight classes, and we predict that both will win the US Open and go on to Final X. However, they are the only two we have doing so. I wouldn’t put it past Lilledahl to beat Lee in the finals, but I need to see it to believe it. The same goes for Blaze beating Gross and Forrest for gold.

The US Open runs Saturday afternoon until Sunday night east coast time. FLO is streaming it live. You can see the schedule, brackets, and ways to watch it here.