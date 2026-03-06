Penn State wrestling Big Ten Championships predictions: How many titles will the Lions win?

Penn State wrestling starts postseason action on Saturday at the 2026 Big Ten Championships. Already the conference regular season winner, head coach Cael Sanderson’s team now sets its sights on a fourth straight conference tournament crown, which would be its 10th all-time, in addition to aiming to qualify all 10 starters for this year’s national tournament.

“Looking at it, some big matches could be right away,” Sanderson said earlier this week. “In the Big Ten, you have multiple guys that are probably hoping to win the national tournament, so it’s not anything new. It’s good practice. It’s a Big Ten tournament, so you have to show up and be ready to wrestle. That is what we will do.”

Penn State enters the two-day tournament, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and finishes with the medal round at 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, with 70 all-time individual conference champions. How many will it add to that total?

Our predictions are below. After those, you can find key links, including to the tournament brackets, a look at who each Nittany Lion will wrestle first, and The Wrestling Room forum, where you can discuss the tournament all weekend long with fellow fans.

125 pounds: Penn State sophomore Luke Lilledahl

Tournament seed: No. 1



Season record: 17-0



Biggest obstacle to a title: Lilledahl ascended to the top spot nationally in his weight class by beating Ohio State’s Nic Bouzakis after regulation in the regular season. The Buckeye is on the other side of the bracket, as the two seed, which puts him and Lilledahl on a collision course to the title. Lilledahl could see Iowa’s Dean Peterson in the quarters, which could be tricky; the Nittany Lion beat the Hawkeye 11-5 earlier this year but lost to him last year when he was at Rutgers. But, we’d expect him to pass that test with flying colors.



Prediction: Lilledahl over Bouzakis to win his second Big Ten title.

133 pounds: Nittany Lions freshman Marcus Blaze

Tournament seed: No. 1



Season record: 19-0



Biggest obstacle to a title: Blaze earned the top seed over undefeated defending NCAA champ Lucas Byrd on the strength of the nation’s best win to date in the weight class, a tiebreaker triumph over Ohio State’s Ben Davino in the regular season. Both are on the opposite side of the bracket, with Byrd the No. 2 seed and Davino the three. The Nittany Lion figures to see Iowa’s Drake Ayala in the semis, who he beat 4-2 during the regular season. Arguably, the most interesting thing in this bracket is that Byrd is seemingly an afterthought. Perhaps not for long. We don’t love this pick, as picking against Blaze is never a good idea. But we’ll say the redshirt senior finds a way to beat both freshmen phenoms at the BJC.



Prediction: Byrd over Blaze in the title match

141 pounds: Penn State junior Braeden Davis

Tournament seed: No. 6



Season record: 9-3



Biggest obstacle to a title: Davis hopes to be rounding into top form after coming off the bench in the 2026 portion of the regular season to replace Aaron Nagao. Even if he is approaching his peak, however, his draw is brutal. Assuming he gets through the first round, the Penn State wrestler would draw two-seed Brock Hardy in the quarters, who pinned him during the regular season.



Prediction: Davis outperforms his seed by finishing fifth, which still qualifies him for nationals

149 pounds: Nittany Lions junior Shayne Van Ness

Tournament seed: No. 1



Season record: 18-0



Biggest obstacle to a title: The national top 10 is full of Big Ten wrestlers, but Van Ness has still towered over the field for most of the season. He’s likely to draw Carter Young, the Maryland wrestler he beat by technical fall despite trailing 7-2 after one, in the semis. With respect to the success of the rest of the weight class, Van Ness’s only way of not ending up on the top podium spot is if he gets caught.



Prediction: Van Ness over Ethan Styles of Ohio State in the finals to win his first Big Ten title

157 pounds: Penn State freshman PJ Duke

Tournament seed: No. 2



Season record: 16-1



Biggest obstacle to a title: Duke will likely face the nation’s top 157-pound wrestler, Brandon Cannon, in the quarters, which is a brutal draw. The Ohio State wrestler is seeded so low (No. 7) because he missed much of the second half of the season due to injury. If Duke gets through that, a date with Nebraska’s top-seeded Antrell Taylor, who beat the Nittany Lion during the regular season 2-1 in tiebreaker one, likely awaits.



Prediction: Duke over Taylor in the finals to win his first Big Ten title

165 pounds: Nittany Lions junior Mitchell Mesenbrink

Tournament seed: No. 1



Season record: 19-0



Biggest obstacle to a title: For Mesenbrink, there simply isn’t one.



Prediction: Mesenbrink over Purdue’s Joey Blaze, the two-seed, in the finals to win his third Big Ten title

174 pounds: Penn State senior Levi Haines

Tournament seed: No. 1



Season record: 18-0



Biggest obstacle to a title: Haines will likely draw No. 4 Carson Kharchla of Ohio State, whom he beat 6-5 earlier this year, in the semis. Assuming a similar outcome, the Nittany Lion will have a rematch with Nebraska’s Christopher Minto, whom he beat by decision, 8-6, during the regular season.



Prediction: Haines over Minto in the finals to win his fourth Big Ten title, joining Aaron Brooks, David Taylor, and Ed Ruth as the only Nittany Lions to do so.

184 pounds: Nittany Lions sophomore Rocco Welsh

Tournament seed: No. 1



Season record: 17-0



Biggest obstacle to a title: Welsh has turned away every foe he’s faced this season, including likely quarterfinal opponent Angelo Ferrari of Iowa, whom he beat in tiebreaker, 2-1, earlier this year. The Hawkeye hasn’t wrestled since, but it’s not the best of quarter draws for Welsh, to say the least. Regardless, a trip to the finals looks likely, where he could face either Nebraska’s Silas Allred, whom he majored earlier this year, or Minnesota’s Max McEnelly, whom he’s never faced before.



Prediction: Welsh over McEnelly in the finals to win his first Big Ten title

197 pounds: Penn State sophomore Josh Barr

Tournament seed: No. 1



Season record: 16-0



Biggest obstacle to a title: Barr enters this tournament with a perfect record, a 100 percent bonus points percentage on the year, and big wins over multiple members of the field. He could face Nebraska’s Camden McDanel in the finals, who he lost to in last year’s fifth-place match at Big Tens despite beating him earlier in that tournament. The Nittany Lion also beat the Cornhusker 21-9 earlier this year.



Prediction: Barr over Nebraska’s Camden McDanel to win his first Big Ten title

285 pounds: Nittany Lions redshirt freshman Cole Mirasola

Tournament seed: No. 4



Season record: 14-4



Biggest obstacle to a title: Mirasola wrestled his best in the second half of the season, headlined by an upset win over Ohio State’s Nic Feldman. His draw is favorable and should lead him to the semifinals, where a match with top-seed Taye Ghadiali of Michigan would await. Ghadiali beat the Nittany Lion 5-1 earlier this year.



Prediction: Mirasola finishes third, which will qualify him for nationals

All told, we have Penn State finishing with seven titles, a runner-up finish, a third-place finish, and a fifth-place finish. That would give all 10 Nittany Lions an auto-bid to the national tournament in Cleveland two weeks from now.

Do we think that seven is a guarantee? Hardly. But is it possible? Yes, just as only five is, but also eight, should we be wrong about Blaze, but right about the rest.

Click here to see who each Nittany Lion will face first. Click here to see the brackets themselves. And visit The Wrestling Room forum by clicking here.