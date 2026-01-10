Penn State wrestling can make more history on Saturday; here's the record it can set next

Penn State wrestling made history the last time it was on the mat. By winning two matches at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals in Nashville in late December, the Lions secured their 76th and 77th consecutive dual meet triumphs, which set an NCAA Division I record.

On Saturday, the Lions can become the NCAA’s all-time leader regardless of division by beating Rutgers to take their 78th straight match. A victory would break a tie with Division-II program St. Cloud State, which won 77 in a row at one point.

Speaking on Wednesday with reporters inside the Lorezen Wrestling Complex, longtime Lions head coach Cael Sanderson yet again downplayed the possible accomplishment, just as he did before the Lions set the Division I record.

We don’t think about that stuff,” Sanderson said, per Black Shoe Diaries. “We’re trying to be the best we can be in our next match. We don’t put that on our kids.”

Sanderson did, however, reflect on what breaking Oklahoma State’s D-1 record means to Penn State.

“I’m really excited for Penn State to have that now,” Sanderson said. “I think that’s a cool thing and something that should mean a lot to the program and our alumni and the kids now. It’s not going to be a big deal to them, and it’s not even [yet], but in the future looking back, maybe it’ll stand another 75 years, maybe it’ll stand five years, who knows? That’s what makes sports fun and exciting. Our job is just to show up and be the best we can be on competition day and help each individual do the same thing, and everything else will be fine.”

Penn State hosts Rutgers at 4 p.m. ET inside of Rec Hall. The match starts is on the Big Ten Network. The No. 1 Nittany Lions will be heavily favored over the Scarlet Knights, who come to town with a 6-2 mark on the season.

“We love competing,” Sanderson said. “Obviously, start with Rutgers this week. It’s always a great match. They obviously have a great staff. A lot of great wrestlers. A lot of talent. And always bring a lot of fight. So, we’re excited to get going.

“The Big Ten schedule is always a lot of fun. We got a lot of Friday-Sunday type events where you get a good couple matches on the weekend. Some of the best programs in the country. So yeah, we’re excited to compete. We’re ready to go. Looking forward to Saturday.”