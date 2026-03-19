Penn State wrestling chases more history at 2026 NCAA Championships: Brackets, schedule, predictions, more

CLEVELAND — The start of the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships is now just hours away. Penn State got into town on Tuesday ahead of today’s opening session at the Rocket Arena, which is home to the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.

For the next three days, it will be home to the nation’s best 330 college wrestlers. By the end of the night on Saturday, 10 champions will have been crowned, and 80 All-American honors (eight per weight class) will have been earned.

The No. 1 Nittany Lions enter the tournament with a record-setting seven No. 1 seeds. They will not learn their opponents until after the initial pigtail round. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s other three starters all already know who they will face in the first round. That starts at Noon ET on ESPN2.

We get you ready for the action with our final tournament preview below.

Complete time and TV info for the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships

This chart is courtesy of ESPN. ESPN+ is the streaming home of the championships. You will be able to watch every mat during all three days of action with a subscription. ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU, depending on the listing below, will show select matches during each session.

Date Time (ET) Session Networks ESPN+ Mat Feeds Thu, Mar 19 Noon First Round ESPN2

ESPN+ 8 mat feeds

MatCast 7 p.m. Second Round ESPN

ESPN+ 8 mat feeds

MatCast Fri, Mar 20 Noon Quarterfinals ESPNU

ESPN+ 8 mat feeds

MatCast 8 p.m. Semifinals ESPN2

ESPN+ 6 mat feeds

MatCast Sat, Mar 21 11 a.m. Medal Round ESPNU

ESPN+ 4 mat feeds

MatCast 6:30 p.m. Championship ESPN

ESPN+

Where can I find the complete brackets?

Click here to see them.

Who does each Penn State wrestler face first?

Here is the rundown:

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Jace Schafer of Bloomsburg and No. 32 Mack Mauger of Missouri

133 pounds: No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU vs. No. 30 Gabe Whisenhunt of Oregon State

141 pounds: No. 14 Braeden Davis, Penn State vs. No. 19 Haiden Drury, Utah Valley

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. the winner of the pigtail match between Mo. 33 Austin McBurney of Brown and No. 32 Clayton Jones of Michigan State

157 pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke, Penn State vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Yannis Charles of Morgan State and No. 32 Jeb Prechtel of Bellarmine

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Ryan Vigil of VMI vs. No. 32 Cody Walsh of Drexel

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Grant O’Dell of Bellarmine vs. No 32 Luke Condon of Wisconsin

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Sam Goin of Indiana vs. No. 32 Caleb Uhlenhopp of Utah Valley

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State vs. the winner of a pigtail match between No. 33 Karson Tompkins of Air Force vs. No. 32 Blake Schaffer of Kent State



285 pounds: No. 9 Cole Mirasola, PSU vs. No. 24 Connor Barket of Duke

What records are the Nittany Lions chasing?

Penn State aims to be the first team to ever have six or more national champions. Numerous teams, including previous Nittany Lion ones, have had five.



PSU could also become the first team to ever have 10 All-Americans at one tournament in consecutive seasons. Last year’s team was the second ever to do it. The first was the 2001 Minnesota team.



The Lions could also set a team points record for the third consecutive year. They put up a new mark in 2024 with 172.5. They then beat it a year ago with 177. That is the mark they chase in 2026.

More Penn State preview content ahead of the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Penn State predictions for the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships: Will the Lions have a record number of champs?



Key questions for Penn State wrestlers heading into NCAAs: Breaking down who’s a lock and more at 165-285 pounds



Top questions facing Penn State wrestling before nationals: On Davis, the freshmen, and more on 125-157 pounds



Penn State wrestling notebook: Latest on the Lions as they prep for nationals; the message to Davis, Mirasola



Penn State wrestler Rocco Welsh believes something must change at nationals following Big Ten title; what is it?



