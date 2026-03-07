Penn State wrestling Class of 2026 signee Elijah Brown wins second Class 3A 215-pound PIAA title

HERSHEY — Penn State Class of 2026 commit Elijah Brown is now a two-time PIAA champ. The Belle Vernon senior clinched his second straight state title by beating Garnet Valley senior Paxton Hunt (46-1) 1-0 in the Class 3A 215-pound final here at Giant Center.

Brown’s lone point came via a second period escape. It’s the only one he needed. Hunt chose neutral instead of taking down in the third. That did not surprise the future Nittany Lion.

“I’m pretty known for my top game, so I’m sure he watched a lot of film,” Brown said. “I’m sure he watched a lot of film. He’s not the first person to take neutral.”

Despite having a stall warning from the second period, Brown was never in danger of giving up a point in the third en route to his second state title.

“He has really good re-attacks,” Brown said of Hunt. “So getting to my offense was pretty tough. But, I was able to weather the storm a little bit.”

Brown finishes his prep career with a record of 173-20. As a senior, he was 46-1, a mark that includes 27 victories by fall.

Formerly a Pitt commit, Brown backed away from that pledge in October before signing with Penn State in November. He is MatScout’s No. 28 overall prospect in the Class of 2026 and the nation’s No. 18 wrestler at 215 pounds, per the same outlet. He is the third Penn State connection to win a medal this year. State College Area Class of 2027 commit James Whitbred finished fifth at 152 pounds. Altoona Area Class of 2026 signee Braiden Weaver was fifth at 133 pounds. And Teag Sanderson, the son of Cael Sanderson, was third at 172 pounds.

Brown projects to be a heavyweight at Penn State. He will join the program later this year.

Complete results for Penn State connections at the 2026 PIAA Wrestling Championships

Landon Sidun, 121 pounds, Norwin High, Penn State Class of 2027 commit:

R1: Won by technical fall over Tommy Oswald of Lower Dauphin, 17-2, in 2:37

QF: Won by major decision over Nico Emili of Bethlehem Catholic, 13-3

SF: Won by decision over Dominick Morrison of Hatboro-Horsham, 7-6, in TB2

F: Will face Tommy Gretz of Connellsville

Braiden Weaver, 133 pounds, Altoona High, Nittany Lions Class of 2026 signee:

R1: Won by decision over Mason Whitney, Abington Heights, 1-0

QF: Won by major decision over Drew Scherer of Boiling Springs, 12-1

SF: Lost by fall to Wilmont Kai of Whitehall

Consolation semifinal: Lost by decision to Mason Whitney of Abington Heights, 3-2

Fifth place match: Won by decision over Drew Scherer of Boiling Springs, 5-0, to finish fifth

James Whitbred, 152 pounds, State College Area, Penn State Class of 2027 commit:

R1: Won by technical fall over Jared Gonzalez of Notre-Dame Green Pond, 17-1, in 2:39

QF: Won by major decision over Kevin Mallon of Central Bucks West, 14-5

SF: Lost by technical fall to Gabriel Ballard of Northampton, 17-2

Consolation semifinal: Lost by decision to Luke Knox of Perkiomen Valley, 11-6

Fifth-place match: Won by decision over Zack Jaffe of Kennett, 4-1, to finish fifth

Teag Sanderson, 172 pounds, State College Area, Class of 2029 and son of Cael Sanderson

R1: Won by technical fall over Dustin Hoover of Ephrata, 16-1, in 2:43

QF: Won by decision over Elijah Simak of Nazareth, 7-3

SF: Lost to McKaden Speece of Wilson by major decision 14-6 and falls into the consolation bracket

Consolation semifinal: Won by decision over Christian Burd of Hershey, 8-4

Third place match: Won by decision over Brock Frable of Southern Lehigh, 11-5, to finish third

Elijah Brown, 215 pounds, Belle Vernon, Nittany Lions Class of 2026 signee

R1: Won by fall in 34 seconds over Kaleb Dumin of Boyertown

QF: Won by technical fall over Sawyer Ermigiotti of Pennridge, 15-0, in 44 seconds

SF: Won by decision over Decker Bechtold of Owen J. Roberts 4-1

F: Won by decision over Paxton Hunt of Garnet Valley, 1-0, to win gold