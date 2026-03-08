Penn State wrestling clinches fourth straight Big Ten title with school-record 184 team points

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State wrestling has clinched its fourth consecutive Big Ten title and 10th ever. And, it did so with a school-record 184 team points and also a school-record seven individual champs.

The No. 1 Nittany Lions locked up the title before the final session of the conference championships even ended here at the Bryce Jordan Center. Entering the day, head coach Cael Sanderson’s team had 146.5 team points and led Ohio State and Nebraska, the only other teams still alive for a title after day one, who were tied with 112 each. By midway through Sunday, the Lions had eliminated both the Buckeyes and Cornhuskers, as well.

It’s unclear if the title was clinched when Shayne Van Ness pinned OSU’s Ethan Stiles at the 3:28 mark of the second of the 148-pound final or if it happened when PJ Duke beat Nebraska’s Antrell Taylor by major decision, 12-4, in the 157-pound title bout. Either way, it was done. Ohio State finished second wirth 148.5 team points. Nebraska was third with 116.5.

Penn State set its previous record last year with 181.5 points while winning its third straight title. In 2024, it set the previous high with 170.5. The all-time Big Ten Championships team points record is held by Iowa. The 1983 Hawkeyes team put up 200 points while crowning nine champions.

The Lions’ individual champs were Luke Lilledahl at 125 pounds, Shayne Van Ness at 149, PJ Duke at 157, Mitchell Mesenbrink at 165, Levi Haines at 174, Rocco Welsh at 184, and Josh Barr at 197.

Full Penn State wrestling results at the Big Ten Championships

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State

R1: BYE

QF: Won by decision over No. 8 Dean Peterson of Iowa, 8-3

SF: Won by major decision over No. 4 Jacob Moran of Indiana, 11-3

F: Won by decision over No. 6 Jore Volk, Minnesota, 4-1 (SV)

133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU

R1: BYE

QF: Won by major decision over No. 9 Dylan Shawver of Rutgers, 16-3

SF: Won by decision over No. 5 Drake Ayala of Iowa, 4-1

F: Lost by decision to No. 2 Ben Davino, Ohio State, 2-2 (TB2)

141 pounds: No. 6 Braeden Davis, Penn State

R1: Won by decision over No. 10 Dario Lemus of Maryland, 10-6

QF: Lost by technical fall to No. 3 Vance Vombaur of Minnesota, 20-5 (7:00)

Consy R2: Won by fall over Danny Pucino of Illinois (:26)

Consy QF: Lost by decision to Joey Olivieri of Rutgers, 4-2

Seventh place match: Will face Billy DeKraker

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU

R1: BYE

QF: Won by decision over No. 8 Ryder Block of Iowa, 5-4

SF: Won by decision over No. 4 Lachlan McNeil of Michigan, 11-10

F: Won by fall over No. 2 Ethan Stiles of Ohio State in 3:28

157 pounds: No. 2 PJ Duke, PSU

R1: BYE

QF: Won by major decision over No. 7 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State, 20-7

SF: Won by decision over No. 3 Kannon Webster of Illinois, 4-2

F: Will by major decision over No. 1 Antrell Taylor of Michigan, 12-4

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State

R1: BYE

QF: Won by decision No. 8 Paddy Gallagher of Ohio State, 10-2

SF: Won by technical fall over No. 5 Andrew Sparks of Minnesota, 19-4 (6:29)

F: Won by major decision No. 2 Mikey Caliendo of Iowa, 12-3

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, PSU vs.

R1: BYE

QF: Won by technical fall over No. 9 Collin Kelly of Illinois, 17-2 (6:02)

SF: Won by decision over No. 4 Carson Kharcla of Ohio State, 5-1

F: Won by decision over No. 2 Christopher Minto of Nebraska, 2-1

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, Penn State

R1: BYE

QF: Won by decision over No. 8 Angelo Ferrari, 3-2 (TB2)

SF: Won by decision over No. 4 Brock Mantanona of Michigan, 8-5 (SV)

F: Won by decision over No. 2 Max McEnelly of Minnesota, 2-1 (TB2)

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, PSU

R1: BYE

QF: Won by technical fall over No. 8 Gabe Sollars, Indiana, 21-6 (4:09)

SF: Won by technical fall over No. 5 Lucas Geog of Ohio State, 18-3 (7:00)

F: Won by technical fall over No. 2 Camden McDanel, Nebraska, 19-6 (6:46)

285 pounds: No. 4 Cole Mirasola, Penn State

R1: Won by fall over No. 13 Gabe Christenson, Northwestern, (:25)QF: Won by decision over No. 5 Braxton Amos, Wisconsin, 4-2

SF: Lost by decision to No. 1 Taye Ghadiali of Michigan, 5-2

Consolation semifinals: Lost by decision to No. 10 Ben Kueter, Iowa, 4-2

Fifth place match: Won by medical forfeit over Braxton Amos, Wisconsin