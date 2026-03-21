Penn State wrestling clinches its fifth straight NCAA championship

CLEVELAND — Penn State wrestling has officially won its fifth straight NCAA title and 13th in the last 15 years. The Nittany Lions wrapped up the 2026 championship long before Saturday night’s final session began for the second year in a row. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team put up 105.5 team points through the first three sessions here at Rocket Arena, which made the clinching moment a mere formality.

Marcus Blaze all but cemented the latest title for Sanderson’s side with a 20-4 technical fall in the 133-pound consolation semifinals over Stanford’s Tyler Knox. It was then clinched when Oklahoma State’s Troy Spratley lost his 125-pound consolation semifinal.

Now that they are the 2026 national champions, the Lions set their sights on breaking the tournament points record they set in Philadelphia to end the 2025 season. Currently, the Lions are pacing to go beyond that 177-point mark. They have 158 after Blaze’s win.

Speaking Friday night after the semifinal round, Penn State 174-pound All-American Mitchell Mesenbrink acknowledged how important the team race is to fans, but says he does not follow it himself during the tournament. However, he’s also aware of what he and his teammates do to make moments like this happen.

“I don’t think we pay any attention to it, but when we’re out there on the mat, it’s in the back of our minds,” Haines said. “As much as wrestling is an individual sport, the team race is a lot of fun. That’s what we strive to do as a team every year is be national champions.

“I think our guys have done a really good job this tournament scoring bonus points to separate ourselves in that team race. I think you’ll just continue to see our guys doing that.”

Penn State NCAA championships and point totals by year

All 13 of the Penn State team titles have come under Sanderson’s direction. Here’s the rundown:

2026 — TBD

2025 — 177 points (Nebraska was second to Penn State with 117 points)



2024 — 172.5 points (Cornell was second to PSU with 72.5 points)



2023 — 137.5 points (Iowa was second to Penn State with 95 points)



2022 — 131.5 points (Michigan was second to PSU with 85 points)



2019 — 137.5 points (Ohio State was second to Penn State with 96.5 points)



2018 — 141.5 points (Ohio State was second to PSU with 133.5 points)



2017 — 146.5 points (Ohio State was second to Penn State with 110 points)



2016 — 123 points (Oklahoma State was second to PSU with 97.5 points)



2014 — 109.5 points (Minnesota was second to Penn Statewith 104 points)



2013 — 123.5 points (Oklahoma State was second to PSU with 119.5 points)



2012 — 143 points (Minnesota was second to PSU with 117.5 points)



2011 — 103.5 points (Cornell was second to PSU with 89.5 points)



