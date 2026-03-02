Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson blasts new Big Ten Championships preseeding process: 'What happened isn't going to work, right?'

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson did not specifically say Monday whether or not he voted for the Big Ten to use WrestleStat’s Tournament Seeder Program to create its initial championship brackets, but assuming he supported it at the time, he does not support the tool’s outcome. Social media erupted moments before Sanderson’s pre-Big Ten Championships news conference on Monday as the Big Ten Network revealed this year’s preseeds.

Much of the uproar focused on No. 1 Nittany Lion Levi Haines being the two-seed behind Nebraska’s Christopher Minto, who he already beat at 174 pounds this year, in addition to Penn State freshman Marcus Blaze being put at No. 1 at 133 pounds over defending NCAA champ and similarly unbeaten Illinois wrestler Lucas Byrd.

“In the past, our coaches spent a lot of time seeding the tournament and the bracket. So, we thought if a third party could do a good job [that would help], but obviously, what happened isn’t going to work right? There needs to be, like, a common sense application,” Sanderson said. “And so, we got to figure that out. I mean, I don’t know if it’s too late to reseed it as coaches, but maybe we should. Stuff just doesn’t make sense.”

Coaches can challenge their wrestlers’ seeding only if they were within 15 points of the next highest-seeded wrestler. The criteria is as follows:

Head to head vs field — 25 points

Common opponent record — 25

Conference dual record — 20

Quality matches and RPI – 10 each

Coaches rankings and Conference allocation — 5 each

However, WrestleStat nor the Big Ten released its full points list. Sanderson said he has yet to see it, which seems shocking. But, the point, of course, is that without that list, it’s hard to know if Penn State can challenge Haines’ seed, Illinois Byrd’s, and so on. Regardless, the seeds will be finalized at the Big Ten coaches meeting on Friday. And, the process will very likely be a one-and-done one for the conference. At least, that will be the case if the leader of the Lions has his way.

“I think the coaches all thought it would be a little bit better than what they came up with, unfortunately,” Sanderson said. “It just doesn’t make sense. I mean, anybody can look at it and say you have an undefeated national champion or a top-ranked guy who won head-to-head.

“There’s a lot of different cases too, where you just; there has to be a human element in all things, especially, you know, a sport like wrestling. So, yeah, I’m not too worried about. I mean, we’ll figure it out. But, we do need to do the best that we can to make sure these guys get the seed that they earned through the season.”