Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson talks Aaron Nagao's injury, Braeden Davis stepping in, Iowa, more: Notes

Penn State wrestling is on the cusp of both its first top-five matchup and its initial double-dual weekend of the 2025-2026 season. The No. 1 Nittany Lions go on the road to battle Iowa at 7 p.m. ET on Friday before taking on Northwestern at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. Big Ten Network and BTN+ will air the matches, respectively.

“It’s always just what’s next, one at a time, of course,” Sanderson said Wednesday. “You know, we’re prepared, but, yeah, we’re used to that. Everyone’s used to it. You wrestle in the Big Ten or even around the country, I’m sure other conferences do the same thing. You wrestle Friday, and you turn around, you wrestle Sunday, you got to travel, and so a lot of it’s just discipline, weight management. But you know, the national tournament’s a three-day event, so it’s all great preparation for what we’re ultimately getting ready for, and that’s in March.”

A couple of initial takeaways from Sanderson’s 18-minute news conference are below. And, video from BWI’s Thomas Frank Carr is above. You can also read more on what the Penn State coach had to say about Masa Ono on Wednesday by clicking here.

Iowa lineup change won’t impact Penn State prep

As BWI reported back on Tuesday, previously fourth-ranked 197-pound Iowa starter Massoma Endene is no longer with the Hawkeyes program. It means that No. 1 Josh Barr will face either freshman Harvey Ludington, redshirt freshman Brody Sampson, or perhaps sophomore Gabe Arnold if Iowa coach Tom Brands elects to bump him up from 174 to 197 as he has previously this season.

Regardless of who the foe is, Barr’s approach to the match won’t change.

“Our guys are just going to do what they do,” Sanderson said. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense to make any adjustments. I mean, obviously, you’re aware of your opponents, but at the same time, the long-term plan is just get better at what we do, keep improving, and just go compete to the best of our ability with some fire and enthusiasm.

“Iowa’s got a lot of good guys at a lot of weights, so it’ll be fun there.”

Nagao’s season is officially over

This should not come as a surprise. But, Penn State junior Aaron Nagao’s season is officially over. That was always the case, considering the Lions pulled Braeden Davis’ redshirt last weekend to take over the 141-pound spot. But, Sanderson confirmed it while offering some more information on Wednesday.

“He’s definitely done for the season,” Sanderson said. “We love Aaron. Like I said, as good as humans get, and will be a great success in whatever he does. You know, has had some setbacks, obviously, with that shoulder, and that’s a tough one to come back from, but he’s kind of got to restart that process again.”

Nagao missed all of last season with a shoulder issue. Davis, competing at 133, took home All-American honors at nationals. This offseason, both moved up to 141 pounds. The plan was to redshirt Davis and wrestle Nagao. But, he hurt his shoulder again at the Army Black Knight Invitational in November and was out until competing in only one bout at the Southern Scuffle before medically forfeiting out of the rest of the tournament.

“The discussions with [Davis] redshirting were, it’s just the reality of what Aaron was coming back from,” Sanderson said. “It’s just an uphill battle. Shoulders are really challenging in our sport. It’s a complicated, obviously, joint in the positions you get put in in wrestling. But if anyone could do it, it was Aaron. So we wanted to give him the best support and opportunity we could give him. But I think Braeden, obviously, from the beginning, he was aware just [to] be ready to go. Shoulders and just tough injuries to come back from.”