Penn State wrestling commit Landon Sidun makes Powerade semifinals: Newsstand

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Dec. 30 include a Powerade Tournament update featuring a pair of Lions commits and more.

Class of 2027 verbal pledge Landon Sidun, who is the No. 1 seed at 121 pounds, is into the semifinals of the prestigious tournament at Canon-McMillan High School. The Norwin, Pa., standout won his first two matches by technical fall, racking up a combined score sheet of 38-8 in the process. Then, in the quarterfinals, he beat Gabe Swann of Baylor, Tennessee by major decision, 14-0. Sidun will face four-seed Brock Rothermel in the semifinals. Sidun is already a two-time Powerade champ.

Another future Nittany Lion, James Whitbread, is in the consolation bracket after losing his quarterfinal matchup against the No. 2 seed at 152 pounds.

The Powerade Tournament concludes on Tuesday.

In other news, Penn State football continues to work to finalize a deal to bring USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to State College to fill the same role. The hire could be announced sometime today. However, since the Trojans play TCU in the Alamo Bowl tonight, official word might not come until Wednesday. A Lions letterman, Lynn was a three-time All-Big Ten pick during his Penn State playing days. He is finishing his second season at USC after getting his first shot to be a play caller at UCLA in 2023.

Quote of the day

“I talked to Coach Pauley on the phone [Friday] night,” Whitver said. “We had a long, lengthy conversation, which was really nice. I’m really excited. I believe in Coach Campbell and I believe in Coach Pauley. I believe that we’re gonna turn this thing around and make Penn State one of the powerhouses in the Big Ten again.”

–New PSU commit Ben Whitver to BWI.