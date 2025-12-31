Penn State wrestling commit Landon Sidun wins third Powerade title

Penn State news, notes, and updates for Dec. 31 include another Powerade title for Lions wrestling commit Landon Sidun and more.

A Class of 2027 standout from Norwin, Pa., Sidun followed up a perfect opening day on Monday at the prestigious tournament with a pair of victories to win gold at 121 pounds on Tuesday. In the semifinals, he took out Line Mountain’s Brock Rothermel by decision, 8-1, before beating St. Joseph Regional’s JoJo Burke in the finals by major decision, 12-0.

“It’s the Powerade Tournament,” Sidun told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “This tournament is historically the best high school tournament in the country. I came here all my life watching this tournament and now I’ve won three times. The energy here at Canon-Mac is awesome. I’m super excited that it’s my time to be out there and shine.”

By winning at 114 as a freshman and then 121 as a sophomore and junior, Sidun could become just the eighth wrestler to ever win gold four times at the event, which turns 60 in 2026.

“It’s a goal, but it’s not on my mind yet,” Sidun told the PPG. “When that time comes next season, I start thinking about it. If I do win four, it would be super exciting.”

The rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Quote of the day

“I want to take a moment to thank Coach Howle and Coach Franklin for their contributions to my Penn State journey, helping me grow immensely both as a player and, more importantly, as a man. I will forever be grateful for that. This place is extremely close to my heart. The past three years have been nothing but a blessing for me and my family. I look forward to building this with Coach Campbell, Coach Mouser, and my brothers in that locker room. With that being said, I’m excited to announce I will be returning to Penn State next season.”

PSU TE Andrew Rappleyea on deciding to return to the Lions in 2026.

