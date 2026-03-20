Penn State wrestling has an 'overall good day' to start the NCAA Championships: Full Day 1 breakdown, quotes, more

CLEVELAND — Penn State had an ‘overall good day’ to open the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships, head coach Cael Sanderson said on Thursday night. It’s true that it was not as successful as last year’s first day, when the Lions went 20-0. But, it wasn’t far off, either.

Eight Nittany Lions — are into Friday morning’s quarterfinal round. Two others, 141-pound junior Braeden Davis and 285-pound redshirt freshman Cole Mirasola, are in the consolation bracket and must win every match from here to earn All-American status.

Luke Lilledahl (125 pounds), Marcus Blaze (133), Shayne Van Ness (149), PJ Duke (157), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Levi Haines (174), Rocco Welsh (184), and Josh Barr (197) all went 2-0 on Thursday. Overall, the Lions amassed bonus points in 15 of their 18 wins, lifting them to 40.5 team points. That gives them a commanding lead in the chase for a title entering Friday’s third session.

“Guys are wrestling hard, tough; a lot of just good enthusiasm,” Sanderson said. “Obviously, [Friday’s] the big day, big point day. And then obviously it gets bigger on Saturday, I guess. Guys are doing fine. Just got to keep rolling.”

Davis lost his second round match by decision, 9-2, to Nebraska’s No. 3 Brock Hardy. He will wrestle a second round consolation bracket match opposite No. 29 Jordan Titus of West Virginia. Mirasola, meanwhile, lost his second match to Iowa’s Ben Keuter by decision, 4-0. His first consolation match is opposite XXX. The Penn State staff will have work to do to get both ready to go.

“Battling and just keep fighting,” Sanderson said. “That’s obviously, more important than winning and losing, right? And then our guys, just give your best effort, just go compete hard and do the best you can, and everything will work out.”

Penn State wrestling results from day one, first day two matches

Click here to see full bout by bout recaps for Penn State from session two. Click here to see full bout by bout recaps from session one.

You can see the full list of day one results and day two first matches below:

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State

R1: Won by major decision over No. 32 Mack Mauger of Missouri, 11-2

R2: Won by decision over No. 17 Jett Strickenberger of West Virginia, 4-2

QF: vs. No. 8 Dean Peterson of Iowa

133 pounds: No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 30 Gabe Whisenhunt of Oregon State, 17-2 (5:30)

R2: Won by technical fall over No. 19 Gage Walker of Missouri, 17-2 (6:10)

QF: No 6 Draya Ayala of Iowa

141 pounds: No. 14 Braeden Davis, Penn State

R1: Won by decision over No. 19 Haiden Drury of Utah Valley, 2-0

R2: Lost by decision to No. 3 Brock Hardy of Nebraska, 9-2

Consolation round 2: vs. No. 29 Jordan Titus of West Virginia.

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 33 Austin McBurney of Brown, 19-4 (5:34)

R2: Won by fall over No. 16 Jacob Frost of Iowa State, 2:23

QF: No. 8 Casey Sweiderski of Oklahoma State

157 pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke, Penn State

R1: Won by fall over No. 33 Yannis Charles of Morgan State, 1:56

R2: Won by fall over No. 17 Luke Mechler of Wisconsin, 1:38

QF: vs. No. 8 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 32 Cody Walsh of Drexel, 21-5 (4:45)

R2: Won by major decision over No. 16 Paddy Gallagher of Ohio State, 12-0

QF: vs. No. 9 Bryce Hepner of North Carolina

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State

R1: Won by fall over No. 33 Grant O’Dell of Bellarmine, 1:33

R2: Won by technical fall over No. 16 Nick Fine of Columbia, 21-5 (5:26)

QF: vs. vs. No. 9 Beau Mantanona, Michigan

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 33 Grant O’Dell of Bellarmine, 19-4 (6:29)

R2: Won by major decision over No. 16 Rylan Rogers of Lehigh, 13-4

QF: vs. No. 8 Silas Allred of Nebraska

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 32 Blake Schaffer of Kent State, 20-4 (5:43)

R2: Won by major decision over No. 17 Dillon Bechtold of Bucknell, 11-3

QF: vs. No. 9 Angelo Posada, Stanford

285 pounds: No. 9 Cole Mirasola, PSU

R1: Won by decision over No. 24 Connor Barket of Duke, 13-7

R2: Lost to. No. 8 Ben Kueter of Iowa, 4-0

Consolation round two: vs. No. 23 Stephan Monchery, Appalachian State