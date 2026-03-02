Penn State wrestling has six No. 1 Big Ten preseeds; where is each Nittany Lion seeded for now?

Penn State wrestlers occupy the top spot in six of 10 weight classes in the pre-seeds for the 2026 Big Ten Championships. However, that number could climb to as high as seven if senior Levi Haines, who is currently No. 2 at 174 pounds behind Nebraska’s Christopher Minto despite a head-to-head win, is moved to the top spot following a potential challenge from head coach Cael Sanderson of the seeding.

Of course, that would require Haines to be within 15 points of Minto in WrestleStat’s Tournament Seeder Program, and we do not currently know if that is the case. Challenges can take place through Friday, per the Big Ten Network. At some time, a day before the Saturday-Sunday tournament begins at the Bryce Jordan Center, the final brackets will come out. It’s also worth noting that Penn State freshman Marcus Blaze, who is No. 2 nationally at 133 pounds, is the No. 1 Big Ten preseed over top-ranked nationally Illinois wrestler Lucas Byrd. The Fighting Illini could challenge that.

This year is the first time the Big Ten has utilized WrestleStat’s Tournament Seeder to set its preseeds. The seeding point system is broken down as follows, but points for each wrestler were not released:

Head to head vs field — 25 points

Common opponent record — 25

Conference dual record — 20

Quality matches and RPI – 10 each

Coaches rankings and Conference allocation — 5 each

Where are Penn State wrestlers in the 2026 Big Ten Championships preseeds?

125 lbs

Luke Lilledahl (PSU) Spencer Moore (ILL) Nic Bouzakis (OSU) Jacob Moran (IND) Jore Volk (MINN) Ayden Smith (RU) Nicolar Rivera (WIS) Dean Peterson (IOWA) Diego Sotelo (MICH) Dedrick Navarro (NU) Kael Lauridsen (NEB) Nick Corday (MSU) Ashton Jackson (PUR) Abram Cline (MD)

133 lbs

Marcus Blaze (PSU) Lucas Byrd (ILL) Ben Davino (OSU) Zan Fugitt (WIS) Drake Ayala (IOWA) Jacob Van Dee (NEB) Sean Spidle (NU) Braxton Brown (MD) Dylan Shawver (RU) Blake Boarman (PUR) Caleb Weiand (MSU) Blaine Frazier (IND) Gauge Botero (MICH) Jager Eisch (MINN)

141 lbs

Jesse Mendez (OSU) Brock Hardy (NEB) Vance VomBaur (MINN) Nasir Bailey (IOWA) Dylan Ragusin (MICH) Greyson Clark (PUR) Braeden Davis (PSU) Billy Dekraker (NU) Henry Porter (IND) Joseph Olivieri (RU) Dario Lemus (MD) Danny Pucino (ILL) Carson Exferd (WIS) Jaden Crumpler (MSU)

149 lbs

Shayne Van Ness (PSU) Ethan Stiles (OSU) Joseph Zargo (WIS) Lachlan McNeil (MICH) Carter Young (MD) Chance Lamer (NEB) Andrew Clark (RU) Ryder Block (IOWA) Michael Gioffre (ILL) Drew Roberts (MINN) Joey Buttler (IND) Gavin Brown (PUR) Clayton Jones (MSU) August Hibler (NU)

157 lbs

Antrell Taylor (NEB) PJ Duke (PSU) Kannon Webster (ILL) Anthony White (RU) Cameron Catrabone (MICH) Charlie Millard (MINN) Brandon Cannon (OSU) Luke Mechler (WIS) Stoney Buell (PUR) Victor Voinovich III (IOWA) Bryce Lowery (IND) Darius Marines (MSU) Mekhi Neal (MD) Ty Wilson (NU)

165 lbs

Mitchell Mesenbrink (PSU) Michael Caliendo (IOWA) Joey Blaze (PUR) Andrew Sparks (MINN) LJ Araujo (NEB) Braeden Scoles (ILL) Andrew Barbosa (RU) Paddy Gallagher (OSU) Tyler Lillard (IND) Cody Goebel (WIS) Jacob Bostelman (NU) Justin Gates (MICH) AJ Rodrigues (MD) Jack Conley (MSU)

174 lbs

Christopher Minto (NEB) Levi Haines (PSU) Patrick Kennedy (IOWA) Beau Mantanona (MICH) Carson Kharchla (OSU) Derek Gilcher (IND) Ethan Riddle (MINN) Brody Baumann (PUR) Colin Kelly (ILL) Lenny Pinto (RU) Eddie Enright (NU) Luke Condon (WIS) Connor O’Neil (MSU) Seth Digby (MD)

184 lbs

Rocco Welsh (PSU) Max McEnelly (MINN) Silas Allred (NEB) Brock Mantanona (MICH) Chris Moore (ILL) Dylan Fishback (OSU) Shane Cartagena-Walsh (RU) Angelo Ferrari (IOWA) Sam Goin (IND) James Rowley (PUR) J.D. Perez (NU) Sepanta Ahanj-Elias (MD) Ryan Boucher (MSU) Cale Anderson (WIS)

197 lbs

Josh Barr (PSU) Camden McDanel (NEB) Remy Cotton (RU) Branson John (MD) Luke Geog (OSU) Wyatt Ingham (WIS) Kael Wisler (MSU) Gabe Sollars (IND) Ben Vanadia (PUR) Hayden Walters (MICH) Gavin Nelson (MINN) Dylan Connell (ILL) Gabe Arnold (IOWA) Alex Smith (NU)

285 lbs