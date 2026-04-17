Penn State wrestling hired Cael Sanderson 17 years ago today: A look at the astounding stats since then

Cael Sanderson was introduced as the new Penn State wrestling coach 17 years ago today. Sitting in front of reporters, fans, and university personnel on April 17, 2009, the legendary competitor and former Iowa State coach delivered a simple message.

“My goal is to compete for the national championship ever year,” Sanderson said, according to The New York Times. “It’s real simple.”

Unsurprisingly, he was right. Since the start of the 2009-2010 season, Penn State has won 12 Big Ten regular season titles, 10 conference crowns, and 13 NCAA Championships. Sanderson, alongside longtime assistants Cody Sanderson and Casey Cunningham, plus other assistants (including former Nittany Lion Nick Lee at the moment), has produced a list of accolades that is hard to fathom.

–109 All-Americans, or wrestlers who finish in the top eight of their respective weight class at the national tournament



–44 NCAA champions, all since 2011. By comparison, Oklahoma State is second with 15



–Penn State wrestlers are 44-21 in the NCAA finals since 2011 and 65-14 in the semifinal round



–Two seasons with five national title winners, which is tied for the most in NCAA history



–Eight Hodge Trophy winners. It describes itself as the Heisman Trophy of college wrestling



–A record of 233-16-2 at Penn State, including the current 86-match winning streak that is an NCAA record



–The 2025 Penn State joins the 2001 Minnesota squad as the only team to ever have 10 All-Americans at one national tournament



–The Lions are the only program to win an NCAA title in every weight class over the last decade



–PSU has set a new national team points scoring record in each of the last three years.

We could go on and on. We’re probably missing something. But, we’d be belaboring the point. What Sanderson and his staff have accomplished at Penn State is far and beyond what any rational person could have imagined 17 years ago. And, there is no sign of things slowing down. The Lions will enter the 2026-2027 season with three returning NCAA champs in Luke Lilledahl (125 pounds), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), and Josh Barr (197). Additionally, as many as seven All-Americans could be in the lineup next year: Lilledahl, Marcus Blaze, Braeden Davis, PJ Duke, Mesenbrink, Rocco Welsh, and Barr.

“He certainly deserves to be paid as one of the top coaches in the country,” former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley said in 2009. “We want to try to attract the very best here. It starts with great coaches, and when we do have openings, we do want to go after the best.”

Curley accomplished his mission then. And, Sanderson continues to accomplish his at Penn State.



