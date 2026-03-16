Penn State wrestling notebook: Latest on the Lions as they prep for nationals; the message to Davis, Mirasola

The 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships start Thursday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. The No. 1 Nittany Lions will have all of their starters on hand as they chase their fifth straight team title, which would mark the program’s 14th all-time. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team has a record seven No. 1 seeds across the 10 weight classes as it looks to set a tournament points total record for the third consecutive year.

“The way I always look at … who’s the last guy in the bracket you want to wrestle? And hat’s really what the seeds are,” Sanderson told reporters on Monday. “So our guys earn that by just wrestling hard this year and being consistent, and obviously wrestling in a tough conference.

“It’s just a great opportunity to go wrestle for a national championship. This only comes around once a year. So, it’s a good week to be excited and wrestle with some enthusiasm.”

In full, Penn State has a No. 3 seed (133-pound freshman Marcus Blaze), a No. 9 (redshirt freshman heavyweight Cole Mirasola), and a No. 14 (141-pound junior Braeden Davis) in addition to its seven No. 1s (Luke Lilledahl at 125 pounds; Shayne Van Ness (149); PJ Duke (157); Mitchell Mesenbrink (165); Levi Haines (174); Rocco Welsh (184); and Josh Barr (197).

The bracket placings alone suggest this should be another record-setting tournament for the Nittany Lions. But, unexpectedly, to hear Sanderson tell it, this will just be another road trip for his team.

“I don’t really think about it too much,” Sanderson said. “I just know what each individual’s goals are. And, we are just trying to help them be the best they can be in the big moments. And obviously, nationals is a big moment. In a week, we’re going to be back here at Rec Hall training again, getting ready for the next thing so, the next thing will be the big thing.

“But, yeah, the national tournament’s a lot of fun. These guys work hard. They think about this tournament, probably dream about it as a kid, and it’s such great opportunity for them. If you want to win the nationals, you go win your next match and go score points, do what you do, and the results will take care of themselves.”

He said it

Sanderson, on the message to Penn State wrestlers Braeden Davis and Cole Mirasola, who have a tricky path to becoming an All-American, let alone winning a national title:

“It’s all preparation, right? It’s all season long, all the training, it’s just all preparation. And realistically, I mean, this tournament’s preparation for the next thing too, right? I don’t think there’s any special message or anything. And these guys know. They’ve been in wrestling tournaments their whole lives. You’re not always the number one seed or the two seed, the three seed, whatever. It doesn’t really matter. The goal is, be your best, be the best you can be, and, I think our guys, historically, they do really well when they wrestle the same competitor over and over again. So, but really, it’s just them, believing in themselves, choosing to believe in themselves. And, let’s go find a way to get it done.”