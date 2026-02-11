Penn State wrestling notes: On a top two showdown with Ohio State, Mesenbrink's 'nasty cut' at Michigan, more

Penn State wrestling can clinch its latest Big Ten regular season title on Friday when the No. 1 Nittany Lions (13-0 overall, 7-0 Big Ten) take on No. 2 Ohio State (17-0, 6-0). The match is at 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. A Buckeyes’ upset would end the Lions’ multiyear run of finishing the dual meet season unbeaten. They enter the weekend on an 84-match winning streak.

“We’re excited,” Sanderson said Wednesday. “I mean, we love big matches. Our guys love big matches. It’s obviously a big match. Ohio State’s always a great program. I mean, Coach [Tom] Ryan’s done a phenomenal job. Just very consistent every year. They’re a title contender. And, they have just an awesome program all the way around.

“We’re excited to compete against a very good team. Just up and down the lineup, [they’re] very similar to a couple of these other dual meets that we’ve had where everyone’s just got to go be the best they can be and let’s have some fun.”

BWI’s notebook from this week’s pre-match media session is below.

Scouting the Penn State-Ohio State lineup questions

According to the latest InterMat rankings, a total of seven top 10 matchups are possible. However, one is already off the bout sheet, as Brandon Cannon, the nation’s top-ranked 157-pound wrestler, has missed multiple matches with an undisclosed injury. He is unlikely to return to action until the postseason. But he definitely is not wrestling Friday, per the Buckeyes’ match notes. That means Penn State freshman PJ Duke, who is No. 4 in the weight class, will likely see either freshman Maddox Shaw or redshirt freshman Landon Desselle.

“We don’t know who they’re going to wrestle, obviously, at any weight, but so that’s why we just kind of do what we do,” Sanderson said. “And, you know, PJ’s working on himself, and just him getting to his shots and finishing his shots, and just all the little things that he’s doing to get ready.”

There is no new update on Ohio State second-ranked 125-pounder junior Nic Bouzakis. He left the Buckeyes’ win over Iowa last Friday in obvious pain. It is unclear if he will take on No. 1 Nittany Lion Luke Lilledahl this week. However, it is worth noting that OSU did not list an ‘OR’ wrestler with him on its probable lineup sheet.

Last but not least, it sounds like junior Braeden Davis will be back in the Penn State lineup at 141 pounds, although Sanderson did not directly say that. You can read more on that situation here.

Mesenbrink is good after earning latest tech after suffering a ‘nasty cut’

Penn State defending NCAA champ and 2025-2026 Hodge Trophy favorite Mitchell Mesenbrink suffered “a pretty nasty cut,” during his win over Michigan’s Justin Gates at 165 pounds. After having his head wrapped by trainer Dan Monthley following a scramble that led to the issue, the Nittany Lion would go on to beat the Wolverine by technical fall, 20-5, in 6:34. He would later need stiched to close the gash.

“He was flying around and, his opponent was flying around with elbows and knees, not intentionally, just like, that’s just the way the match was going,” Sanderson said. “So, but yeah, he got hit pretty good, and got a pretty nasty cut. And to his credit, was able to just keep his composure and just go get that next take down and win the match.

“That’s part of sports life, whatever. Sometimes you take a cut and deal with it. When I saw our trainer pulled his hair up and kind of pulled the skin, it was pretty nasty, but the doctors did a nice job. And, you know, he’s, quick healer. And, he’s Mitch. He’ll just keep doing what he does.”

He said it

Sanderson, on keeping his Penn State team focused both on finishing the dual meet season strong while gearing up for the postseason:

“It’s just consistency. I mean, it’s pretty much the same energy in here year-round, and the same perspective. Your next match always seems like a big match, and it is, of course, the most important match. But it’s going to come and go quickly, and we’re going to be on to the next one. So it’s more about development, being who we want to be, and then making sure we’re trending in the right direction.”